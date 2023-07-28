BENNINGTON — The 89th VSWGA Amateur Women’s Golf Championship, a three-day major tournament, kicks off Monday at Mount Anthony Country Club.
The competition will be strong, with a field of 56 golfers ranging in age from 15 to 79 years old. Those athletes will attempt to showcase their best stuff early in order to make the cut at the stroke play event. Mount. Anthony Country Club will a major state tournament for the third year in a row, completing the full cycle and demonstrating itsstrong commitment and support of women’s golf in Vermont.
Youth will be leading the field, with returning champion and Middlebury College sophomore Mia Politano (Ralph Myhre Golf Course) attempting to capture back-to-back victories. Four juniors, including Teegan Duffy and Kaylie Porter, are in the field. They’ve been honing their games this summer on the VGA Junior Tour.
But the wisdom of experience can’t be underestimated. There is no doubt that a top contender will be Copley Country Club standout Holly Reynolds, who is a 10-time Amateur champion. She holds the record for the widest margin of victory ever in an Amateur tournament, winning the 1993 event by 18 strokes.
Tiffany Maurycy (Killington Golf Course) won in 2018 and is a four-time runner-up who will also be hungry for another victory. Reggie Parker (Ekwanok Country Club) won in 2005 and was runner up twice (2007, 2012). Jeanne Morrissey (Williston Golf Club) who was runner-up in 2017 and is back in the field to lead a large contingent from her club.
Other athletes to watch include newcomers Morgan Lee (Ralph Myhre Golf Course), Hailey Katona (Bellows Falls Country Club), Kanika Gandi (Vermont National Country Club), and Becky Montgelas (Ekwanok Country Club).
Players from clubs will also compete for the Paquet Cup, which is awarded to the strongest collective club performance by three women. Williston, with nine players, will fight to hold onto the prize again. Rutland Country Club, Ralph Myhre Golf Course and Burlington Country Club are also likely contenders
Monday and Tuesday tee times will be from 8-10:45 a.m. from the No. 1 tee. Wednesday’s final round will be a double-tee start, beginning at 8 a.m.
The leaders will head out from the No. 1 tee box at 9:30 a.m.
The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association is a 93-year-old membership organization dedicated to serving women golfers of all ages and abilities in Vermont by hosting competitions throughout the state and promoting the game