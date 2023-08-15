BARRE — Thompson Speedway is ready to roll once again Wednesday for the first of two visits from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
The Thompson 150 presented by FloSports is set up for another classic open-wheeled barn-burner for the touring modified powerhouses while the Thompson Speedway local divisions prepare to duke it out in front of a jam-packed, midweek crowd.
The SK Light Modifieds have made 2023 their season at the Big-T. Following their annual double-feature special on July 26, Salem, Connecticut’s Alexander Pearl proved smart driving is the best driving and carried his immaculate No. 7 machine to O’Reilly Auto Parts victory lane in both 30-lap features. In doing so, Pearl now leads the championship standings over a tied Tyler Chapman and John O’Sullivan, both 20-points back.
So far, the 2023 Thompson Late Model season has been under the command of Rehoboth, Massachusetts’-own Nick Johnson. The 2018 track champion took down his first career Thompson Speedway Late Model win in June and backed it up with a second checkered flag on July 26. The Late Models continue to put on stellar side-by-side racing in their 25-lap features on the highbanks and this Wednesday will be no different as young-guns Andrew Molleur, Devin Deshaies and Jake Johnson look to steal a win on Thompson 150 night.
Danielson’s Ryan Waterman broke Corey Fanning’s win streak last time out and currently sits just five points below the Mapleville, Rhode Island pilot in the Limited Sportsman ranking. Defending champion ‘Leadfoot’ Larry Barnett has yet to nab the checkered flag yet this season but may just find the chance to wow the crowd this Wednesday and make up some ground on the point leaders.
Moosup’s Jarred Roy is riding high in the Mini Stock ranks just 11-points above defending four-cylinder champion Kevin Moore. While Roy has visited victory lane twice, Moore is still looking for his first win of the season. A silently consistent Kyle Wing has been making waves this season, finding the hot-setup in his No. 7 Ford Mustang and currently finds himself just 12-points out of the money.
Along with a strong local showing, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour boasts a talent-filled roster including multi-time champions Doug Coby and Justin Bonsignore with fan-favorites Woody Pitkat, ‘Big Money’ Matt Hirschman and 2022 Thompson winners Craig Lutz and Eric Goodale. Ron Silk looks to continue his strong title chase with a Thompson 150 presented by FloSports win as does 2022 Rookie of the Year Austin Beers following his win at Lancaster Motorplex (NY) less than two weeks ago.