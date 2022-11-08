The top runners of the 2022 American-Canadian Tour and Thunder Road seasons were honored with the annual Banquet of Champions this past weekend.
More than 300 drivers, team members, family and ACT staff flooded into the Barre Elks Club to celebrate the season’s accomplishments. Over $75,000 in point funds and contingency awards were handed out to the weekly warriors of Thunder Road and the touring powerhouse teams of the ACT.
The top-10 drivers and rookies in each Thunder Road division, including the Myers Container Service Flying Tiger Triple Crown Series, took home some of the top prizes. Several special awards were also given by some deserving individuals that call the Barre track home on Thursday nights. Justin Blakely was awarded the Ed Carroll Sportsmanship Award for the rk Miles Street Stocks for his camaraderie among his 4-cylinder peers. Blakely also stepped up to assist ACT events at Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park in North Woodstock, N.H.
Fellow Street Stock racer Luke Peters was awarded the Most Improved Driver award for his weekly efforts after making huge strides in his sophomore year to end up fourth in overall points and stealing away with a victory at the season-ending Mini Milk Bowl last month. Dean Switser Jr. received his 2022 rk Miles Street Stock Championship hardware, thanking his family for the support needed to tackle one of the most competitive four-cylinder divisions in the Northeast.
Along with his 2022 Flying Tiger Championship hardware, Milton’s Sam Caron was awarded the Thunder Road Sportsmanship Award by Head Technical Inspector Chuck Beede for his consistent good spirits and willingness to help others in his division and beyond. Top Flying Tiger rookie Kaiden Fisher was awarded the Doc Nielsen Award for an outstanding run in his inaugural season, tackling the top support division at both Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park in a grueling 31-event stretch.
Thunder Road’s most illustrious award, the Ken Squier Award for contributions to the iconic Barre Speedbowl, was given to longtime staff members Eric and Brooke Wright. Along with completing one of the best track safety crews in the Northeast, these brothers were busy across the racetrack property throughout the summer tackling all the projects that help make Thunder Road stand out among the crowd.
Late Model King of the Road Christopher Pelkey rounded out the Thunder Road portion of the ceremony with his season-ending championship speech. Highlighting the strengths of his crew and family, Pelkey took time to thank everyone who chipped in during his career on the Barre highbanks in order to help elevate him to the top spot. Pelkey takes great pride in having the family business etch his name in the granite monuments at Thunder Road and is looking forward to next season.
New Hampshire competitor Shawn Swallow received the ACT’s Most Improved Driver award after advancing his career-best points finish and coming up just short of his first win in impressive fashion at the Labor Day Classic behind D.J. Shaw. A banner year for the Granite State driver indicates there will be much more to come in the seasons ahead.
Shaw and car owner Arny Hill accepted their first ACT Championship honors. While the soft-spoken Hill opted out of the acceptance speech, a grateful Shaw thanked the team, his fellow drivers and the series itself. And he hinted that his ACT days are far from over. The A.H. Fence Co. Ford Mustang team leader Andrew Cimonetti was given the Crew Chief of the Year award by ACT Director of Competition Pete Knights after posting top-10 finishes in all 13 events partnered with Shaw and Hill, showing his strength to overcome the obstacles and changing conditions of new tracks throughout the year.
Sophomore touring driver Erick Sands earned the 2022 ACT Sportsmanship Award for being the light of any pit area with his can-do attitude. ACT Rookie of the Year Alexendre Tardif was also awarded for his successful inaugural season that featured five victories with podium finishes across the Northeast. Tardif is also the first ACT Rookie of the Year to hail from Quebec and the first Canadian top rookie since Ontario’s Kim Wallace took the honors back in 1992.
ACT and Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud joined the stage to gift longtime car owner Richard Green the 2022 Thomas M. Curley Memorial Award. The prize was awarded to Green for his contributions to the Thunder Road Late Model program over the last 20-plus years as he grew from humble beginnings to make his team the car to beat week in and week out. An emotional Green thanked his longtime crew for all the support.
ACT and Thunder Road officials are hard at work finalizing the 2023 schedule of events. Rules for all divisions are also in the process of being finalized and will be released in the near future. All preseason forms including license applications, full-season entries and season pass forms will be released in the upcoming weeks.
