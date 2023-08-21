Brandon Gray, Scott Dragon, Jamie Davis and Karsen Murphy walked away with victories Sunday after Thunder Road drivers competed for the second time in four days.
The Road Warriors started off the evening’s activities, with Brayden Murphy and Nick Copping leading the field to the green flag. Murphy took the lead from the Copping, while Karsen Murphy was close behind. Longtime racer Frank Putney sliced through the top ten to steal third place by lap three. With 13 laps remaining, Karsen pulled up alongside Brayden to begin a forward charge on the outside groove as Putney grew ever closer to the young guns.
With desperation setting in and Putney making a move, Brayden Murphy came down on Karsen Murphy’s front fender and went careening into the infield. A few minutes later, Karsen Murphy sped to his first career win after starting out on Thunder Road’s infield go-kart track. Putney and Tyler Wheatley rounded out the podium.
After earning the Street Stock pole position, Scott Weston brought out the first caution during the opening lap due to a leaking fuel cell. Jamie Davis made quick use of the outside groove after the restart to make his way around Juan Marshall at the front of the pack. With smoke rising from the rear end of Patrick Tibbet’s machine, he slowly began to lose position on the inside lane. As a result, top rookie Ryan Foster, Jesse Laquerre, Kyle MacAskill and a few other drivers moved up a spot.
Davis kept his foot in the throttle all the way to victory lane, dedicating the win to a longtime crew member whose property in Johnson sufferred devastating damage during July’s flood. Marshall took home second, while Jesse Laquerre crossed the line in third place.
Cooper Bouchard and Tyler Cahoon owned the top two positions at the start of the Late Model competition. Bouchard gained the inside-row advantage, with Cahoon jumping to the bottom to chase the leader. Former top rookie candidate Keegan Lamson took the high road to steal second in a side-by-side battle. With the rest of the field ran two abreast behind the front-runners, Bouchard steadily increased his lead out front. Cahoon finally got away to firmly take hold of second, with Justin Prescott, Nick Sweet and Scott Dragon following in hot pursuit as Lamson fell back. Prescott pulled out alongside Cahoon to take over second place on lap 31, with Sweet and Dragon opting to follow the rookie. Cahoon and Prescott battled side-by-side again, while Sweet, Dragon, Fisher and Cody Blake began to lose patience. Sweet pulled up alongside Prescott, but a quick burst out of turn four resulted in Sweet sliding sideways across the front stretch. That allowed Dragon to jump under Prescott with three laps remaining. With laps winding down, drivers flew in and out of the lanes in close combat. A wild caution-free showdown was decided in post-race technical inspection, where apparent winner Cooper Bouchard was disqualified for a tread-width infraction. Dragon inherited the victory, Prescott was the runner-up and Blake wound up third.
After previous qualifying for the 100-lap Flying Tiger Championship, racers returned to finish some unfinished business. By virtue of his plus-5 qualifying score, Colchester’s Sam Caron led the field to green. But it was South Hero’s Rich Lowrey who quickly set the pace. With Lowrey growing his lead out front, Gray set out on the hunt and began to chase down his goal of a three-peat week. During the past seven days he claimed victory in a 40-lap main event at Thunder Road and in a Triple Crown race at White Mountain Motorsports Park. Gray pulled up next to Lowrey on lap 18, with Gray leading by a bumper on lap 19 as the two battled side by side. The first caution flew on lap 22 after Phil Potvin and Trevor Jaques got together and blocked turn four. After two no-starts, both Lowrey and Gray finally pulled away during the restart. Gray quickly seized the lead on the outside at the start-finish line. Lowrey didn’t let Gray out of his sights, staying right on his rear bumper and making moves both high and low.
A caution flag flew on lap 57 for a blown right-front hub on the Jason Woodard machine. Lowrey, Kyle Streeter and Sam Caron had another chance to catch Gray on the restart. But once again, Gray took off with the lead as both Kyle Streeter and Kevin Streeter charged into contention. Disaster struck for Triple Crown point leader Joel Hodgdon when the right-front portion of his car failed, sending him into the turn four wall and ending his championship run.
Kyle Streeter grabbed the restart lead before Gray throttled back on the outside groove to pull in front on lap 65. Kyle Streeter kept his Chevy Camaro at Gray’s inside door lap in and lap out before the red flag came out for a hard hit on the backstretch, leading to fire under the hood of Mike MacAskill’s machine. An even restart between Kyle Streeter and Gray saw Streeter lead lap 74 at the line as Lowrey kept pace in third. The spectacular duel continued to the end,
Gray earned his third consecutive win in four days, beating Kyle Streeter by two-hundreths of a second. Lowrey was the apparent third-place finisher, but he was disqualified for a tread-width infraction in post-race technical inspection.
By virtue of his third-place finish, two spots ahead of Caron, Middlesex racer Logan Powers took down the 2023 Triple Crown championship. Without winning a single Triple Crown extra-distance event, Powers became the track’s seventh Triple Crown champion.
Thunder Road is back in action Thursday for the fan-favorite Run-What-U-Brung festivities along with racing in all four divisions.