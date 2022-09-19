It was the fall of 1964 and students were arriving for classes at Proctor High School. There was excitement in the cool fall air. There was a big soccer game on tap, a road game against Chester High School.
The excitement turned to outrage. Someone spotted a message crawled on the kick board up against the tennis court fence: CHESTER WILL BEAT THE HELL OUT OF PROCTOR.
The news spread through the team. The reaction: How dare they drive up here and deface our kick board?
Weeks after the game, most people thought they had figured it out. Of course, people from Chester did not make the 90-mile round trip to write on a kick board.
It had to be the work of Tom Lawson — a master motivator, superb tactician and Proctor High School’s beloved coach.
“He was a really good soccer coach,” said Kevin Austin from the PHS Class of 1966.
“He moved me my junior year from a forward to halfback. I was a much better player at midfield and that is the position I played in college.”
Lawson had great players but he knew where to play them and how to motivate them.
“He had the horses but many coaches never use the horses the right way. He did,” said Mark Candon, Class of 1970.
“He was 100% involved in every game,” Austin said.
“He had high standards and he kept to them,” Candon said.
Standards? He set the bar very high for Proctor High School boys teams of the future.
He spent six years coaching at Proctor High School. His soccer teams fashioned a 52-game winning streak, won six Marble Valley League championships and four Class M state championships.
That success was not confined to the soccer field. His basketball Phantoms won three state titles in his final four years.
He was the coach for two of the three sports in the Phantoms’ “triple crown” school year of 1965-66. Lawson coached the soccer and basketball teams to state titles and then Bob Ward took the Phantoms to the state championship in baseball.
During the entire school year, the Phantoms lost one game in the three sports combined, a two-point loss to Chester in basketball.
It was in the 1969 state championship basketball game against Poultney that the Phantoms were trailing by six points at halftime.
Lawson had installed a new offense for that game but did not use it in the first half.
“We brought out our new offense in the second half and Poultney couldn’t adjust,” Candon said.
The Phantoms won, 59-53.
Candon was not expecting to play in that game but when Mike Corey suffered an injury, he was pressed into action.
“Coach Lawson told me to just pass the ball to Dave Pentkowski or Clayt Doty. I wasn’t stupid, I followed it,” Candon said.
Doty and Pentkowski were each 1,000-point scorers.
Pentkowski followed Lawson to Middlebury College where he was again a standout for his old coach.
“That was his best game for strategy,” Doty said. “He took Pentkowski from the point and put him in the post and had me bring up the ball.”
That was a radical decision because Pentkowski was an outstanding point guard with ball handling and passing skills that branded him as one of the top point guards in the state regardless of division.
Yet, the move worked as the centerpiece of the comeback against the Blue Devils in the title game.
“Dave had great post moves. That was a great move by Tom,” Doty said.
Lawson cut a striking figure around town, especially in his maroon Corvair Monza convertible.
“He used to take us for rides. It had a powerful engine,” Austin said.
Then came the news: Lawson would be making the unusual career change of going straight from a small high school to the head coach of two sports at Middlebury College.
He became the Panthers’ coach in soccer in 1969 and took over the basketball program for the 1970-71 season.
That same success he enjoyed at Proctor followed him up Route 7. During his years as the soccer coach, Middlebury had a 48-26-8 record. His 1972 Panthers were 9-0-1 and in 1973 they went 11-1. His 1970 soccer team reached the NCAA tournament.
It was more of the same on the basketball floor where the Panthers had a record of 107-81 during his eight seasons.
He then moved into the role of athletic director before completing a 27-year career at Middlebury.
“I was not surprised he had so much success at Middlebury,” Candon said.
Doty said that Lawson and his basketball assistants Bob Abrahamson, in his first two years, and then Sam Ezzo complemented Lawson at Proctor.
“The two of them together, with Tom, made a great team,” Doty said.
Greg Birsky played basketball for Lawson at Middlebury after an outstanding three-sport career at Springfield High School. He was his point guard for thee seasons and Birsky’s senior year Lawson left coach to become the athletic director,
“Tom was very much about controlling the game,” Birsky said. “I ran the show but he never let me run unless we got a layup and then it was OK.
“He was a very good recruiter
“And he was a very good man. He was conscientious about us as students. He was always checking on us and making sure we had the requirements for graduation.”
“He was the reason I went to Middlebury,” Pentkowski said. “He was a tremendous influence on me.”
When Pentkowski graduated from Middlebury, Lawson pitched the idea to him of staying on as an assistant coach.
“He also encouraged me to go to law school and helped me to get the scholarship I was able to use there,” Pentkowski said.
Today, Pentkowski has a successful law practice in Clifton Park, New York.
He, and other former players from Middlebury, still check up on their coach periodically by phone.
Lawson lives close to Middlebury College today and has reasons to follow the Panthers. There’s still the passion burning for Middlebury College and his son-in-law Erin Quinn is the athletic director.
There is a space in the athletic complex named Lawson Lounge with a view of many of the athletic fields.
One day while being visited by a reporter, Lawson reached into his desk drawer, pulled out blueprints and spread them across his desk.
He was making the point that he really enjoyed building up the college’s athletic facilities, one of the marks of his administration.
More importantly, he was a superb builder of teams and of young men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.