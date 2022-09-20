WEST HAVEN — Todd Stone all but put a period on the 2022 season at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, celebrating in victory lane for the fourth time at the annual Heritage Family Credit Union “Member Night” event.
Other winners on the night included Bubba McPhee, Daryl Gebo, Chris Sumner, Damian Olden, and Lane Saville, as well as four enthusiastic young bicycle racers.
Stone’s win in the 30-lap Sunoco Sportsman Modified feature all but guarantees the Middlebury driver the fourth track championship of his career at Devil’s Bowl. He had to put in work to get the race win, having started 16th on the field.
Veteran racer Brian Whittemore started on the pole position and led the opening 21 circuits, holding the field off through four early restarts. Stone marched through the pack during the race’s longest green-flag run and swept past Whittemore on lap 22 to take the lead.
A pair of quick restarts with three laps remaining failed to slow Stone down, as he beat David Boisclair by a 1.836-second margin. Frank Hoard III also had a strong run through the field, running from 14th to finish third. Whittemore slipped to finish fourth – still a highwater mark for the season — with fellow underdog Brent Warren in fifth. Justin Comes finished sixth, followed by Jimmy Ryan, Billy Lussier, Josh Masterson, and Troy Audet.
Qualifying heats were won by Walter J. Hammond, Lussier, and Masterson. Stone’s unofficial lead in the championship standings is 105 points over Comes (943-838) entering the season finale on Sunday, which should be an insurmountable advantage.
Seventeen-year-old John “Bubba” McPhee Jr. scored his third victory of the season in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division. The Rutland native started seventh and needed just eight laps to take Kyle Kerr’s lead away. McPhee then drove away over the balance of the 25-lap race, winning with a comfortable gap of 4.366 seconds over Kerr. Josh LeClaire came from 15th to finish third, followed by Bill Duprey and Anthony Ryan.
The top 10 was completed in order by Randy Ryan, John Gosselin, Steve Miller, Evan Roberts, and Bob Kilburn. Heat wins went to Kilburn, LeClaire, and McPhee. Roberts holds an unofficial lead of 103 in the point standings over Ryan (975-872) and is set to clinch his first Limited Sportsman title on Sunday.
Orwell’s Daryl Gebo put forth an impressive drive in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman class, running from 10th starting position to post his fifth win of the year in a 20-lapper.
Tyler Travis continued his white-hot start in Modified racing with a runner-up finish, and Bobbi Jo Hults was third for the second week in a row. Randy Edson and Kamden Duffy completed the top five, followed by Aaron Clark, Josh Bussino, Nick Austin-Neil, Michael Clark Jr., and Derrick Counter. Heats were won by Russ Farr and Nick Austin-Neil; the Rookie Sportsman division does not carry a championship points system.
Chris Sumner continued his dominance in the jam-packed Mini Stock division, driving to his track-leading seventh feature win of the season. From 12th at the start, Ripton’s Sumner sifted through traffic to be in position to capitalize on two restarts just after the midway mark, jumping out front on the 10th of 15 laps.
Tom Severance had a career-best effort as the runner-up ahead of former champion Craig Kirby, leading rookie Matt Wade, and rookie Levi Cram. The qualifiers went to Sumner, Jakobee Alger, and Adam Mahoney.
Fair Haven’s Damian Olden won the 10-lap B-Feature for the Mini Stocks, taking only three laps to get from eighth starting position into the lead. Freddy Burch was second and Jake Mallory was third.
Alton McCoy and Tim Robinson rounded out the top five. Unofficially, Sumner has a 57-point lead on Wade (930-873) entering the season finale on Sunday. Should Sumner hold on, the championship would be his second in a row.
Warrensburg, New York’s Lane Saville made it four wins in his rookie season in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division. Saville took the lead from veteran Kevin Smith after a restart on lap 7 and then held Smith off for the rest of the 15-lap run.
John Smith was third with Ray Hanson fourth and Chris Lennox fifth. Vern Woodard led the second half of the top 10 ahead of Raelin Dunham, Tommie Kasuba, Damen Kasuba, and first-time racer Quinn Quenneville. Heats were won by Kevin Smith and Hanson. Rookie Logan Denis holds a 44-point lead over Saville (940-896) entering the championship finale.
Kids Bicycle Races returned to Devil’s Bowl Speedway for the first time since the pandemic, much to the delight of the crowd. Winners in the four age groups were Tanner English, Peyton Quenneville, Jacobi Davis-Minik, and Owen Bruno, and each winner received a trophy and a $50 gift card courtesy of Heritage Family Credit Union.
Sunoco Race Fuel presents Championship Night as the 2022 Devil’s Bowl Speedway season draws to a close with a special Sunday afternoon event on September 25 at 4 p.m.
All five weekly divisions will be on hand, along with a special 100-lap Enduro Series finale. Grandstand general admission is $12 for adults and free for kids aged 12 and under; the Infield Drive-In is $20 for adults and free for kids.
