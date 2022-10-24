It’s nice to be home for the holidays. Or the playoffs.
The Fair Haven field hockey team has the comfort of home in the first round of the Division III playoffs and that in itself is a story.
The Slaters, who have known a whole lot of futility throughout its history in the sport, has nailed down the No. 2 seed and will host Missisquoi in a first-round game on Tuesday.
No. 2 seed and Fair Haven are two things that have never gone together in field hockey.
A couple of years ago, along came a brash new coach intent on changing the culture of the sport at the school.
Securing a No. 2 seed and a winning record (7-6-1) has happened a lot faster than she even she thought.
Now, the Slaters have dreams of a state championship.
“It’s nice having home field advantage in the first round,” Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick said.
“The second seed is a good seed to be. No. 4 and 5 (traditional powers Windsor and Stowe) will knock one out and then will have to play No. 1.”
Fair Haven has the security of a home field and a home crowd but Otter Valley does not in Division III despite a lofty 10-4 record.
D-II is stacked with outstanding teams and the Otters must hit the road for Barre to take on the Spaulding team that ousted them from the Division II playoffs last season in Brandon..
The Otters edged Fair Haven 2-1 in overtime with two goals by Ryleigh LaPorte. OV coach Jodie Keith feels that game against Fair Haven was good preparation for the test against Spaulding.
“Fair Haven is a quick and aggressive team. I think they will go far in the playoffs,” Keith said.
“Fair Haven plays a similar game to Spaulding. I think that was a good game to have before going up to Spaulding.”
“It does not matter that we are on the road. We are going to go up there and give it our all,” said Otter Valley senior Mackenzie McKay.
It’s not the ribbons of asphalt that provides the biggest challenge to the Otters. It is a Crimson Tide team that fashioned a 13-1 record.
Bella Bevins and Hannah King are seniors who provide much of the scoring punch for the Tide.
Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington and Eden White can also score, providing the Crimson Tide with good offensive balance.
The Otters also have several players who can find the back of the net but LaPorte has been on fire with six goals in her last two games.
Spaulding is as strong as they have been this season. They have their varsity defenders back after coach Tabitha Lord plugged holes with JV players in mid-season.
Both teams are strong in the net.
OV goalie Lily Morgan is a junior with lots of varsity experience. Spaulding senior goalie Abigail Geno has had quite a few games where she has not faced a lot of shots but she steps up when she is under pressure.
Here’s a look at the playoff picture in the three divisions:
DIVISION ITHE FAVORITE: CVU is the top seed but the Redhawks are by no means a prohibitive favorite. Also deserving of that tag are No. 4 Bellows Falls, No. 2 South Burlington and No. 3 Essex.
DARK HORSE: Rice, as good of a 6-6-2 team as you will find, is a real threat as a No. 6 seed. The Green Knights have a signature win over CVU and tied South Burlington.
BEST FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP: There is only one first-round game so let’s skip right to the quarterfinals where No. 6 Rice makes the short trip over to No. 3 Essex. The teams just played with Essex earning a 1-0 victory.
THE LONGEST TRIP: Hey, Colchester fans, since it is 135 miles to Bellows Falls Union High School, you might want to get everything that you can out of the trip with some early Christmas shopping. The Vermont Country Store in Rockingham, not far from BFUHS, bills itself as the “Purveyor of the Practical and Hard-to-Find” gifts.
THE HISTORY BOOK: Essex won the first Division I state championship by edging Middlebury 2-1 in 1970.
FUN FACT: Rutland’s Jaryn Mazzariello-Peer and Jillian Perry, two of the Rutland High captains, get to play at least one more game together when Rutland travels to Mount Mansfield on Tuesday for a first-round game.
They attended school and played field hockey together since they were 7 years old, initially joining the Rutland Recreation skills and drills program in 2011.
Jaryn’s mother Bethany Mazzariello-Peer also played field hockey from 1998 through 2002 for Rutland when Lynne Sanders coached the team.
DIVISION II
THE FAVORITE: Yeah, right. Put a whole lot of names in a hat and draw one out. Never has a division had so many teams that could win it all.
The top tier? Woodstock, Spaulding, Hartford and U-32 But there are other contenders with a great chance.
DARK HORSE: No. 5 Otter Valley and No. 6 No. 6 Burr and Burton Academy have a chance to snare the brass ring but if you are looking for a real dark horse, and a team everyone should be wary of, look no further than No. 7 and 4-8-2 Mount Abraham.
Steeled by a tough schedule, the Eagles have had games where they lost by a goal to strong Division I teams like CVU, South Burlington and Rice. Take them lightly at your own risk.
BEST FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP: You’ve got to be intrigued by No. 6 Burr and Burton’s trip to No. 3 and 13-1 U-32 on Thursday. The Raiders have not lost since Sept. 3 when they dropped a 1-0 decision to Hartford in the season opener. Burr and Burton had two monster wins recently, beating Hartford and Bellows Falls.
This could wind up being one of those classics that people talk about for years.
LONGEST TRIP: No. 6 Burr and Burton is hoping to spring the upset on No. 3 U-32. You wouldn’t make a 208-mile round trip to lose.
THE HISTORY BOOK: Top-seeded Woodstock has been in the state finals 18 times. The Wasps have won seven titles outright and shared two.
FUN FACT: Woodstock graduate Blake Wardwell had an outstanding career at Castleton University where she scored 54 career goals. Today, she is in her first season as head field hockey coach at Windsor.
DIVISION III
THE FAVORITE: No. 2 Fair Haven might have played a slightly tougher schedule but No. 1 Montpelier must be the favorite off the way the Solons finished the season — winning their last six games by a combined score of 32-5.
DARK HORSE: Windsor, the defending state champion, is a dangerous No. 4 seed even at 6-8. The Yellow Jackets traded 1-0 decisions with Fair Haven.
BEST FIRST-ROUND MATCHUP: Windsor hosts No. 5 Stowe in a quarterfinal meeting of traditional powers.
But No. 6 Harwood’s trip to No. 3 Lyndon also has possibilities. Lyndon wrapped up the No. 3 seed with an 8-6 record but the Vikings limped to the finish line, losing three of their last four.
Harwood lost 5-1 to Lyndon during the season but this one could be closer.
THE LONGEST TRIP: It is 100 miles from Swanton to Fair Haven, just another reason for Resnick to feel good about having the home field.
THE HISTORY BOOK: Stowe has been to an incredible 33 state championship games. The Raiders have won 17 of them — 15 outright titles.
The architect of the dynasty is the late Bev Osterberg and the field is named in her honor.
FUN FACT: Fair Haven sophomore Vivian Ladabouche will have to wait an extra year to try to win a title if the Slaters do not grab the crown this year. She will spend her junior year in Sweden as an exchange student.
