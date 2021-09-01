American-Canadian Tour and Pro All Stars Series officials announced that the Sunoco Modified Triple Crown will be part of the 59th World Series of Speedway Racing on October 8-10. The Modifieds will run a full program each day of the World Series with separate qualifying and features.
The Triple Crown Series is replacing the events the Sunoco Modified division has lost at Thompson Speedway in 2021 due to the ongoing national tire shortage. The Sunoco Modifieds were forced to be left off the card for the Midsummer 75 on Aug. 11 and will also not be a part of the Tripoint Showdown 75 presented by Twisted Tea on Sept. 15.
However, Hoosier Tire East officials have indicated the tire situation should be resolved by the time the World Series arrives on the calendar. ACT and PASS officials are now making the Sunoco Modifieds a centerpiece of the three-day racing festival, which also includes the $20,000-to-win Thompson 300 for the Outlaw Open Modified Series.
The Sunoco Modifieds are running one event each on Sunoco World Series Friday, Twisted Tea World Series Saturday and Sunoco World Series Sunday. All events will count toward the 2021 Thompson Speedway track championship.
“We wanted to do something for the Sunoco Modified division and its fans,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “The tire shortage has affected tracks and series throughout the country. In our region, the SK Modifieds were who got the short end. Thankfully, it looks like there will be plenty of tires available by early October. It created a great opportunity for a Sunoco Modified mini-series to end their season on a high note.”
The division line-up for the Tripoint Showdown 75 on Sept. 15 has been set. The $5,000-to-win Outlaw Open Modified Series feature, which is the final tune-up for the Thompson 300, headlines the card. It’s joined by a $1,200-to-win ACT-type Late Model feature plus the Vandi Auto Supply Limited Sportsmen, SK Light Modifieds and Thompson Mini Stocks.
ACT and PASS are still offering bonus money for Sunoco Modifieds who enter the Tripoint Showdown 75. The highest-finishing Sunoco Modified will receive an extra $400 on top of the posted purse. There is also a $300 bonus for the second-highest Sunoco Modified, $200 for the third-highest and $100 each for the fourth- and fifth-highest.
SK Light Modified teams will be able to buy at least one tire for the Tripoint Showdown event and possibly two depending on availability. More information, including the schedule of events, will be announced next week.
The Sunoco Modified Triple Crown Series is also the latest piece in the puzzle for the Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing schedule. Other confirmed events include the Thompson 300 on Sunday, the ACT Late Model Tour and PASS Super Late Models on Saturday, the track’s local divisions and an 8-cylinder Street Stock Open.
The Wednesday racing series at Thompson Speedway wraps up with the Tripoint Showdown 75 on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. The Outlaw Open Modified Series has a $5,000-to-win showdown featuring some of the biggest names in Tour-type Modifieds. They’ll be joined by the Late Models, Vandi Auto Supply Limited Sportsmen, SK Light Modifieds and Mini Stocks. Admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. There is no cost for children 5-and-under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.