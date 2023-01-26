The Fair Haven girls basketball team is fun to watch. It’s about the way they get after you on defense and dissect enemy defenses by making every pass with a purpose.
They have plenty of weapons with players like Brittney Love, Lily Briggs, Isabelle Cole and Kate Hadwen able to heat up from the perimeter.
Alana Williams can battle under the boards with anyone and all of the guards give her plenty of help with the way they crash the boards.
The bench is strong. Plain and simple, the Slaters have the goods to get to the Division II Final Four at Barre Auditorium.
Their biggest obstacle to a state crown is the 13-0 North Country Falcons.
The Falcons have great chemistry and some of it can be traced to Maya Auger, Cora Nadeau and Sabine Brueck.
They were three of the top players on the soccer team that has one of the best seasons in program history this past fall.
They are each a double-threat every night on the basketball floor. Nadeau is averaging 12.6 points per game.
But the battle in Division II might might be more than a two-horse race. Teams like Harwood, Spaulding and Lake Region are beginning to look like teams who could make some noise in the D-II playoffs.
Harwood’s 59-56 overtime victory over a strong Lyndon team on the road is a result that gets your attention.
You can also lump Lyndon into the group of D-II contenders.
Cierra McKay led the Highlanders with 20 points and the team’s poise at the foul line in the overtime is the kind of thing that can bode well for the pressure of playoff basketball.
McKay, Jill Rundle and Eloise Lilley are guards who make the Highlanders go and power forward Quinn Nelson is a presence with her rebounding and shot blocking presence.
Harwood has built its resume without playing a home game. The gym was flooded in September. If it is not usable by the time the playoffs roll around, the Highlanders could wind up playing at a neutral site if they earn a home playoff contest.
Spaulding earned a tough victory over neighboring rival U-32 this week, 38-31, with Yvonne Roberge netting 23 points.
Roberge and Sage MacAuley are the top point scorers for the Tide. They are awaiting MacAuley’s return from an injury.
And then, there’s Lake Region to make the D-II picture even more intriguing.
The Rangers feature All-State guard Sakoya Sweeney. They got the upper hand at Division III powerhouse Windsor before the Yellow jackets got away for a 51-39 victory.
Sweeney is averaging 15.3 points per game.
Here is the new Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses and the rankings were constructed prior to Thursday’s games.
1. CVU 9-0 (1) It will be interesting to see how many games the Redhawks wind up playing. Some teams might refuse to play them as the result of the much publicized post by a player on TikTok.
2. Rutland 10-2 (3) The Rutlanders are on a nine-game winning streak and they get after you on defense the way a bear gets after honey. They’ll eat you up.
3. North Country 13-0 (2) The Falcons have won every game by double digits and most have been old-fashioned whippings.
4. Essex 8-3 (5) The Hornets have won their last four.
5. Windsor 11-2 (6) Ooh, that 56-42 comeback victory over a strong Thetford team was impressive.
6. Fair Haven 12-1 (3) Yes, Rutland does play hell-bent-for-leather defense but you’ve got to find a way to score more than 22 points.
7. West Rutland 12-0 (9) We can’t wait until the Golden Horde plays that much tougher schedule next season. In the meantime, all you can do is play the opponents in front of you and Westside is steamrolling all of them.
8. St. Johnsbury 7-3 (7) The Hilltoppers drop a spot after double-digit losses to CVU and Rutland. They bounced back with a 39-32 victory over BFA-St. Albans.
9. Harwood 7-5 (UR) The Highlanders have won four of five, the last to a very good Lyndon team.
10. Spaulding 10-2 (10) Following a loss to Harwood, the Crimson Tide has won its last two.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2. Rutland 3. Essex 4. St. Johnsbury 5. Burlington.
NOTE: Burlington has won its last five, all against solid teams. The Seahorses edge Burr and Burton out for the fifth spot.
Division II — 1. 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Harwood 4. Spaulding 5. Lake Region.
NOTE: Lake Region’s 12-point road loss to Windsor is not a bad result, The Rangers are worth keeping an eye on. Lyndon is a team right on the threshold of being on this list. Lyndon boasts Brooke’lyn Robinson who is coming off a 33-point game in which she drained eight 3-pint field goals in the loss to Harwood.
She is averaging 17.9 points per game.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Thetford 3. Peoples Academy 4. Hazen 5. White River Valley.
NOTE: Hazen has reeled off a dozen consecutive victories after opening the season with a loss to Enosburg. The Wildcats’ Caitlyn Davison had an impressive double-double (22 points, 16 rebounds) in the last victory, 71-29 over Winooski.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Arlington 3. Leland & Gray 4. Blue Mountain 5. Poultney.
NOTE: Arlington’s 6-5 record might not knock your socks off. Here’s the deal: The Eagles have won five in a row and looked very good in doing so.
