It has been a fun year on the field hockey fields. There have been some classic games. The sport has one of the most exciting overtime procedures of any sport. Players taken off the field for the 10-minute stanza makes for plenty of drama with lots of open space.
Perhaps the best game of all so far was the recent one between Bellows Falls and Hartford in Westminster.
Hartford went on to the Terriers’ home field and gave them a battle in a way that few teams ever give Bellows Falls, the defending Division I state champions, a battle.
The issue was not settled until 54 seconds remained in the overtime when Sadie Scott scored via a pass from Maya Waryas to give the Terriers a 1-0 victory.
Until that contest, nobody had come within four goals of the powerful Terriers.
Bellows Falls and Hartford were 1-2 in last week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey power rankings and they remain that way this week.
One team not getting to partake in all of this fun is one that is historically the titan of titans in the sport.
Stowe has won a phenomenal 18 state championships — 16 outright — and has played in an incredible 33 state championship games.
Yet, this year the Raiders are on the sidelines, playing on the JV level only due to insufficient numbers.
The Raiders can be proud of their history, most of it coming with the late Bev Osterberg at the helm, but they can also take heart in history.
It was six years ago that Windsor had to shut down its varsity program and played on the JV level.
The Yellow Jackets not only came back to the varsity level, they did it with a bang. They have won the last two state championships, beating Stowe each time in the big game.
Something tells me Stowe will replicate that scenario.
Field hockey success is as synonymous with Stowe as is the Von Trapp family.
The bustling ski village even produced the best player in all of college field hockey one year. Stowe graduate Gretchen Scheuermann won the Honda Broderick Cup, field hockey’s equivalent of football’s Heisman Trophy, in 1994 while playing for Northwestern University.
“We have very good numbers (in the middle school),” Stowe Athletic Director Tim Albertson said. “That’s always a positive.
Albertson said the sixth-grade numbers are excellent. He said the Stowe field hockey program figures to lose seven from graduation over the next two years but gain 14.
“I think we are in a good place. There are ideas being thrown around on how we can boost participation again,” Albertson said.
Look for Stowe field hockey to not only come back, but like Windsor, roar back.
Here is the latest installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus field hockey power rankings. Wednesday’s games are not reflected in the rankings. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. Bellows Falls 8-0 (1) The Terriers have not allowed a goal in the last four games.
2. Hartford 4-1 (2) The Hurricanes might be the team to beat in Division II. Mount Abraham might quibble with that assessment.
3. South Burlington 7-0 (3) A game on Nov. 6 between South Burlington and Bellows Falls would be a dream final.
4.. Mount Abraham 5-1 (4) The loss was by a goal to South Burlington. That tells you all you need to know about the Eagles.
5. Spaulding 6-0-1 (10) Who can stem the Tide? Spaulding has outgunned the opposition 21-1 in winning the last three games.
6. Burr and Burton 4-3 (6) The 4-0 loss to Bellows Falls does not indicate how well the Bulldogs played that day.
7. Essex 4-1 (5) The Hornets have only surrendered three goals this season.
8. CVU 3-3 (7) The Redhawks have run through a gauntlet. The losses are to Rice, Burr and Burton and Mount Abe.
9. Otter Valley 5-1-1 (9) The Otters have not been scored on over the last three games, winning them by a combined score of 18-0.
10. Windsor 4-3-1 (8) The Yellow Jackets have reeled off three straight wins and might be the favorite to win that third consecutive Division III crown.
On the bubble: Rice, U-32, Woodstock and St. Johnsbury.
