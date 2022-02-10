Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.