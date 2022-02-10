It is a 5-minute drive via Washington Street from Spaulding High School to Barre Auditorium.
Yet, it has been the hardest destination for the Spaulding girls basketball to team to reach.
They have been to the final Four but not when it was held at the building on the hill in downtown Barre.
Last year, they got cheated out of playing at the fabulous old facility that was once chosen as one of the top 10 venues in the country to watch a high school basketball game by USA Today.
The Crimson Tide made it to the semifinal but because of COVID, the 2021 semifinals were played on the top-seeded team’s home floor. So upon finally making it to the semifinals, the No. 4 Tide had to travel to No. 1 Fair Haven. The Slaters won 56-45 to deny Spaulding its trip to the Auditorium.
The Tide had a right to feel cheated.
Ah, but this year the Crimson Tide has the look of a team that can finally take the short ride to the venue that has been standing since 1939 and likely houses as many basketball memories as any building in the state.
They are led in scoring by Sage MacAuley, daughter of coach Tanya MacAuley.
Sam Donahue does much of the work on the boards.
This might be the year. Finally.
Recent lop-sided victories over good teams like Mount Abraham and Thetford have stamped the Tide as a legitimate threat to get to the Barre Auditorium.
They are the top ranked Division II team in this week’s installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
The only other D-II team in this week’s rankings is that Fair Haven team that ended the Tide’s season in 2021.
An appearance by Spaulding at the Barre Auditorium would have the building bursting at the seams.
But the same would be true with Williamstown making the D-III Final Four.
That is a normal occurrence. The Blue Devils regard The Aud as their second home. illiamstown is only a couple of exits down I-89 and, in fact, many years when the boys team was at The Aud for the semifinals, the student section had a tradition of making the 7-mile walk to the game.
The Blue Devils have a short bench and can’t afford foul trouble but they are ranked just behind the other D-III favorite, Windsor, in this week’s rankings.
The Devils are guided by veteran coach Sid Sweet and feature standouts like Brianna McLaughlin and slick ball handler Fasika Parrott.
CVU remains at the top in a Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings that had relatively little movement this week.
Here are this week’s rankings with last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. CVU 11-2 (1) After a narrow loss to Essex, the Redhawks have reeled off four straight wins, the most impressive being a 17-point victory over Rice.
2. Essex 12-2 (2) Many folks believe the Hornets are the favorite in a large field of favorites in Division I.
3. Rice 11-1 (3) The Green Knights beat a very good Mount Mansfield team, 50-48.
4. Mount Mansfield 11-3 (4) The Cougars are another in the crowded field of D-I contenders from the northern tier of the state.
5. Windsor 14-2 (12-2 (5) The Yellow Jackets have it going again. They have won five straight after being upset by Lake Region, all convincingly.
6. Williamstown 14-0 (7) These Blue Devils just don’t lose. The win over Thetford is a good one.
Could Williamstown and Windsor be on a collision course for a dream final?
7. Spaulding 11-4 (10) The Tide is rolling.
8. Proctor 12-1 (6) The only Division IV team in the rankings, the Phantoms light up the scoreboard like a pinball machine. Six times they have been in the 70s and on one of those occasions topped 80.
9. Rutland 8-8 (UR) Everyone has one of those high-flying northern teams winning Division I, but the Raiders are the fly in that ointment.
10. Fair Haven 13-4 (9) The Slaters are back and avenging an earlier defeat against Springfield in the Cosmos’ own building is a sign of it.
TOP FIVESDivision I — 1. CVU 2. Essex 3. Rice 4. Mount Mansfield 5. Rutland.
Division II — 1. Spaulding 2. Fair Haven 3. Enosburg 4. Lyndon 5. Springfield.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Williamstown 3. Lake Region 4. Otter Valley 5. White River Valley.
Division IV — 1. 1. Proctor 2. West Rutland 3. Danville 4, Blue Mountain 5. Mid-Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.