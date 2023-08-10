Fans and drivers were given an extra day to gear up for one of the most thrilling 24-hour windows of Thunder Road action after officials opted to play it safe by pushing Thursday’s racing card to Friday due to the threat of rain.
The original schedule will be transferred to Friday’s new date, with pit gates opening at 3 p.m. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. before racing begins at 7 p.m.
The Nolato Night program will feature the 5th annual Road Warrior Challenge in addition to events for Late Models, Flying Tigers and Street Stocks. The Street Stocks will also continue into the next round of their new Triple Crown series before holding the finale for the three-race mini-series champion on Super Saturday.
Following Friday’s races, Thunder Road teams will have a quick 12-hour turnaround before returning to the track less than 24 hours later. Extra money will be the line for all four divisions, with the Street Stocks eyeing even more cash bonuses for the top three Triple Crown spots.
Pit gates will open at 3 p.m. Saturday, front gates open at 5 p.m. and fuel will be available from 4-6 p.m. The practice session schedule will be busy from 5-6:30 p.m. before a 6:40 p.m. drivers meeting. and a 6:50 p.m. pre-race parade.
Heats for Flying Tigers, Street Stocks, Late Models and Road Warrriors will kick off the racing at 7 p.m. Street Stock racers will compete for 25 laps in the Triple Crown feature prior to a 40-lap Flying Tigers main event. A 50-lap Late Model competition and a 20-lap Road Warrior race will wrap up the evening.
Nick Sweet currently leads the Late Model standings with 655 points, while second-place driver Stephen Donahue is close behind with 648 points. Rounding out the top 10 racers are Christopher Pelkey (635), Marcel Gravel (632), Scott Dragon (623), Kaiden Fisher (619), Cody Blake (610), Brandon Lanphear (549), Darrell Morin (547) and Chip Grenier (544).
Flying Tigers standout Sam Caron has piled up 707 points to establish a narrow lead over title contenders Kyle Streeter (679) and Jason Pelkey (676). The are followed by Adam Maynard (649), Rich Lowrey (648), Brandon Gray (645), Logan Powers (641), Cameron Ouellette (623), Michael MacAskill (620) and Kevin Streeter (617).
Street Stock driver James Dopp sits atop the standings with 728, while Cam Powers is second with 717 points. The other top-10 drivers are Dean Switser Jr (676), Taylor Hoar (668), Trevor Jaques (662), Kyle MacAskill (649), Jeffrey Martin (640), Haidyn Pearce (621), Juan Marshall (609) and Tyler Whittemore (593).