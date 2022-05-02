Thunder Road Results
Barre, VT
Community Bank 150
Sunday, May 1, 2022
ACT Late Model Tour (150 Laps)
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps 1. (12), Nick Sweet (40VT), Barre VT, 150 2. (4), Derrick O’Donnell (60NH), N. Haverhill NH, 150 3. (2), Christopher Pelkey (64VT), Graniteville VT, 150 4. (7), Kyle Pembroke (27VT), Montpelier VT, 150 5. (23), Jason Corliss (66VT), Barre VT, 150 6. (11), Stephen Donahue (2VT), Graniteville VT, 150 7. (14), Jimmy Hebert (58VT), Williamstown VT, 150 8. (15), Rich Dubeau (30NH), Lebanon NH, 150 9. (18), DJ Shaw (04VT), Ctr. Conway NH, 150 10. (26), Evan Hallstrom (48VT), Northfield VT, 150 11. (10), Derek Gluchaki (03MA), Dartmouth MA, 150 12. (8), Jimmy Renfrew Jr. (00NH), Candia NH, 150 13. (13), Tyler Cahoon (38VT), St. Johnsbury VT, 150 14. (25), Brandon Lanphear (16VT), Morrisville VT, 150 15. (5), #Stephen Martin (01VT), Craftsbury Common VT, 149 16. (20), #Jamie Swallow Jr. (4NH), Stark NH, 149 17. (6), Brooks Clark (68VT), Fayston VT, 149 18. (3), Erick Sands (36NH), Derry NH, 149 19. (28), Scott Dragon (0VT), Milton VT, 149 20. (19), Brendan Moodie (94VT), Wolcott VT, 149 21. (21), Darrell Morin (17VT), Westford VT, 149 22. (9), Chip Grenier (62VT), Orange VT, 148 23. (17), Shawn Swallow (04NH), Groveton NH, 148 24. (24), Cooper Bouchard (7VT), Hinesburg VT, 148 25. (22), Alexandre Tardif (21QC), Quebec City, Canada, 148 26. (1), Marcel J. Gravel (86VT), Wolcott VT, 132 27. (27), #Cody Leblanc (7NH), Berlin NH, 88 28. (16), Patrick Laperle (91QC), St-Denis QC, 49
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers (40 Laps)
Pos., Driver (Car #) 1. Justin Prescott (44VT) 2. Derrick Calkins (15VT) 3. Mike Billado (8VT) 4. Jason Pelkey (64VT) 5. #Kaiden Fisher (18VT) 6. Mike Martin (01VT) 7. Jason Woodard (68VT) 8. Tyler Austin (5VT) 9. Joel Hodgdon (36VT) 10. Craig Bushey (05VT) 11. Kevin Streeter (67VT) 12. Jaden Perry (92VT) 13. Cameron Ouellette (90VT) 14. Sam Caron (07VT) 15. Robert Gordon (20VT) 16. Kevin Boutin (25VT) 17. Chris LaForest (56VT) 18. Logan Powers (31VT) 19. Ryan Boutin (28VT) 20. Kelsea Woodard (55VT) 21. Tanner Woodard (86NH) 22. Michael MacAskill (3VT) 23. Colin Cornell (35DG) 24. Bryan Wall Jr. (77NH) 25. Ryan Ware (32VT) 26. Rich Lowrey (8NH) 27. Adam Maynard (45VT) 28. J.T. Blanchard (66VT)
rk Miles Street Stocks (25 Laps)
Pos., Driver (Car #) 1. Dean Switser Jr. (16) 2. Jeffrey Martin (8) 3. Haidyn Pearce (2) 4. Josh Lovely (54) 5. Kyler Davis (68) 6. Justin Blakely (17) 7. Tyler Whittemore (74) 8. Kyle MacAskill (7) 9. Trevor Jaques (57) 10. Tommy Smith (22) 11. Todd Raymo (24) 12. Kasey Collins (98) 13. Jamie Davis (43) 14. Luke Peters (26) 15. Gary Mullen (29) 16. Mark Beaulieu (11) 17. Michael Gay (3) 18. William Hennequin (47) 19. Eric MacLauglin (6) 20. Kyle Gravel (5) 21. Thomas Peck (96) 22. Juan Marshall (79) 23. Zach Audet (9) 24. Cam Powers (30) 25. Curtis Frank (33) 26. Mekayla Bowen (12) 27. Patrick Tibbetts (34) 28. Jesse Laquerre (71) 29. Paige Whittemore (73) 30. Scott Weston (04) DNS — Taylor Hoar (48) DSQ — James Dopp (0)
Road Warriors (20 Laps)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.