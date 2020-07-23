BARRE — Thunder Road officials postponed the Country Camper Midseason Championships until Friday at 6:30 p.m. The decision was made due to the high potential for rain and severe weather that was developing in the Central Vermont area throughout the late afternoon and evening on Thursday.
As such, the 1,000th event in Thunder Road history will have to wait one more day. The Midseason Championships includes added-distance, double-point features for all divisions along with the completion of the Flying Tiger Governor’s Cup feature.
All advance ticket sales and Northeast Sports Network pay-per-view purchases will be honored on Friday. Anyone who purchased an advance ticket and cannot attend the make-up date may call the track office at (802) 244-6963 ext. 4 or email tb@thunderroadvt.com by 9 a.m. on Friday to request a refund. Thunder Road will also extend advance ticket sales until 10 a.m. on Friday. Visit https://happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl to purchase tickets. Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12. Any tickets still remaining after the 10 a.m. deadline will be available at the track on a first-come-first-served basis. More information will follow.
“With the potential for severe weather, and the importance of double-points night, we think this is the right call to make,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud, in a track press release. “In the best-case scenario, it looks like we would be dodging rain drops all evening, which wouldn’t be good for our teams or fans. The weather looks great on Friday, and we’re looking forward to seeing everyone then for the 1,000th Thunder Road event.”
All of the Thunder Road divisions are up for grabs as the midseason approaches.
In the Maplewood/Iriving Oil Late Model division, Trampas Demers leads the way with 338 points, but Marcel J. Gravel sits just three points back in second. Both drivers have a win to their name this season.
Bobby Therrian and Jason Corliss are within 20 points of Demers. Corliss has a win to his name and both racers are consistently top five threats.
Matthew Smith leads in the division’s rookie standings.
The Lenny’s Shoes and Apparel Flying Tiger division is paced by Jaden Perry, who has 260 points. Perry has yet to win a race, but his three top-five finishes give him an edge. Brandon Lanphear (250 points) and Michael Martin (245), both one-time winners, are right on Perry’s heels, along with Robert Gordon and Sam Caron.
Kasey Beattie leads the rookie standings in the division.
Brandon Gray has a comfortable lead in the Allen Lumber Street Stock standings, but Jeffrey Martin, Jamie Davis and JT Blanchard, among others, are in striking distance.
Kyler Davis leads the Street Stock rookie standings.
In the Myers Container Service Triple Crown standings, Lanphear leads second-place Perry by six points. A whole slew of drivers are right on their bumper as well.
For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com. You can also get updates on Facebook and Twitter at @ThunderRoadVT.
For more about the Northeast Sports Network, visit www.NSNsports.net or follow them on Facebook and Twitter at @NSNsports.
