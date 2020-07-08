BARRE — Thunder Road officials have postponed the 36th Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro 200 and Street Stock Special to Sunday, August 23 at 6 p.m.
The decision was made to avoid a conflict with the NASCAR Cup Series event at Loudon’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which was recently moved to August 2 as part of a schedule shuffle due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 200-lap, $3,000-to-win “People’s Race” will remain largely unchanged apart from the new date, from the three-wide start to the no-yellow-flags format.
The track’s Allen Lumber Street Stocks will once again join the card with a 50-lap main event in their biggest show of the year. Interested parties can visit www.thunderroadvt.com/rules for rules and entry forms for the Enduro.
Fan attendance will be limited based on any and all state guidelines in effect at that time. Northeast Sports Network will again be doing a live pay-per-view of the event for those who can’t make it to the speedway.
“We knew going into the start of the season that some postponements and adjustments were possible,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud. “With everybody trying to get their full schedule in on a much shorter timeline, some conflicts are inevitable. Fortunately, this was a case where we had an open date to move the Enduro, which will hopefully allow more people to race, attend, and watch.”
The weekly racing season at Thunder Road continues Thursday at 7 p.m. The first round of the Myers Container Triple Crown Series headlines the card with the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers going 75 green flag laps. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors join them on the program.
Limited attendance is permitted and fans can visit www.happsnow.com/event/Thunder-Road-Speedbowl for advance ticket sales. Admission is $15 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6-12.
For those who can’t make it to the track, a $15 pay-per-view broadcast will also be available on the Northeast Sports Network at www.NSNsports.net/sponsors/racing.
For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com. You can also get updates on Facebook and Twitter at @ThunderRoadVT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.