THUNDER ROAD POINT STANDINGS

LATE MODELS

1. 2VT Stephen Donahue 341
2. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 337
3. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 334
4. 0VT Scott Dragon 333
5. 86VT Marcel Gravel 296
6. 04VT Matthew Smith 294
7. 3ME Chris Roberts 288
8. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 287
9. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 279
10. 9VT Chip Grenier 268
11. 99VT Cody Blake 262
12. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 261
13. 14VT Phil Scott 249
14. 55ME Keegan Lamson 245
15. 01VT Stephen Martin 243
16. 4VT Scott Coburn 227
17. 40VT Eric Chase 212
18. 17VT Darrell Morin 198
19. 8VT Andy Hill 187
20. 68VT Brooks Clark 138
21. 94VT Brendan Moodie 131
22. 42VT Matt White 108
23. 04NH Shawn Swallow 75
24. 60NH Derrick O'Donnell 66
25. 66VT Jason Corliss 54

FLYING TIGERS

1. 44VT Justin Prescott 397
2. 15VT Derrick Calkins 381
3. 8VT Mike Billado 373
4. 07VT Sam Caron 369
5. 3 VT Michael MacAskill 360
6. 20VT Robert Gordon 356
7. 01VT Mike Martin 354
8. 92VT Jaden Perry 334
8. 67VT Kevin Streeter 334
10. 64VT Jason Pelkey 330
11. 31VT Logan Powers 239
12. 90VT Cameron Ouellette 326
13. 68NH Tanner Woodard 321
14. 5VT Tyler Austin 314
15. 8NH Rich Lowrey 292
16. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 291
17. 68VT Jason Woodard 265
18. 35DG Colin Cornell 263
18. 56VT Chris LaForest 260
20. 45VT Adam Maynard 258
21. 11VT Jacob Roy 141
22. 33VT Matt Ballard 138
23. 28VT Ryan Boutin 116
24. 66VT J.T. Blanchard 106
25. 36VT Joel Hodgdon 103

STREET STOCKS

1. 8 Jeffrey Martin 390
2. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 383
3. 54 Josh Lovely 252
4. 68 Kyler Davis 68 345
5. 74 Tyler Whittemore 339
6. 17 Justin Blakely 321
7. 7 Kyle MacAskill 317
8. 57 Trevor Jacques 316
9. 26 Luke Peters 315
10. 48 Taylor Hoar 296
11. 22 Tommy Smith 293
12. 47 William Hennequin 292
12. 9 Zach Audet 292
14. 5 Kyle Gravel 271
15. 2 Haidyn Pearce 267
16. 43 Jamie Davis 261
17. 3 Michael Gay 260
18. 0 James Dopp 247
19. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 231
20 96 Thomas Peck 224
20. 79 Paco Marshall 224
22. 71 Jesse Laquerre 220
23. 04 Scott Weston 203
24. 73 Paige Whittemore 195
25. 33 Curtis Franks 183

