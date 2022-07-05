Thunder Road point standings Jul 5, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Wolcott driver Marcel Gravel spins off the front straightaway during a Late Model heat race at Thunder Road. Stefan Hard Photo Buy Now Street Stock racers battle for position during a race at Thunder Road. Stefan Hard photo Stephen Donahue takes the lead during an Late Model auto racing event. Provided Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THUNDER ROAD POINT STANDINGSLATE MODELS1. 2VT Stephen Donahue 3412. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 3373. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 3344. 0VT Scott Dragon 3335. 86VT Marcel Gravel 2966. 04VT Matthew Smith 2947. 3ME Chris Roberts 2888. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 2879. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 27910. 9VT Chip Grenier 26811. 99VT Cody Blake 26212. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 26113. 14VT Phil Scott 24914. 55ME Keegan Lamson 24515. 01VT Stephen Martin 24316. 4VT Scott Coburn 22717. 40VT Eric Chase 21218. 17VT Darrell Morin 19819. 8VT Andy Hill 18720. 68VT Brooks Clark 13821. 94VT Brendan Moodie 13122. 42VT Matt White 10823. 04NH Shawn Swallow 7524. 60NH Derrick O'Donnell 6625. 66VT Jason Corliss 54FLYING TIGERS1. 44VT Justin Prescott 3972. 15VT Derrick Calkins 3813. 8VT Mike Billado 3734. 07VT Sam Caron 3695. 3 VT Michael MacAskill 3606. 20VT Robert Gordon 3567. 01VT Mike Martin 3548. 92VT Jaden Perry 3348. 67VT Kevin Streeter 33410. 64VT Jason Pelkey 33011. 31VT Logan Powers 23912. 90VT Cameron Ouellette 32613. 68NH Tanner Woodard 32114. 5VT Tyler Austin 31415. 8NH Rich Lowrey 29216. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 29117. 68VT Jason Woodard 26518. 35DG Colin Cornell 26318. 56VT Chris LaForest 26020. 45VT Adam Maynard 25821. 11VT Jacob Roy 14122. 33VT Matt Ballard 13823. 28VT Ryan Boutin 11624. 66VT J.T. Blanchard 10625. 36VT Joel Hodgdon 103STREET STOCKS1. 8 Jeffrey Martin 3902. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 3833. 54 Josh Lovely 2524. 68 Kyler Davis 68 3455. 74 Tyler Whittemore 3396. 17 Justin Blakely 3217. 7 Kyle MacAskill 3178. 57 Trevor Jacques 3169. 26 Luke Peters 31510. 48 Taylor Hoar 29611. 22 Tommy Smith 29312. 47 William Hennequin 29212. 9 Zach Audet 29214. 5 Kyle Gravel 27115. 2 Haidyn Pearce 26716. 43 Jamie Davis 26117. 3 Michael Gay 26018. 0 James Dopp 24719. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 23120 96 Thomas Peck 22420. 79 Paco Marshall 22422. 71 Jesse Laquerre 22023. 04 Scott Weston 20324. 73 Paige Whittemore 19525. 33 Curtis Franks 183 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
