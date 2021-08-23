Thunder Road point standings
THUNDER ROAD POINT STANDINGS
MAPLEWOOD/IRVING LATE MODELS
1 64VT Christopher Pelkey 793 2 66VT Jason Corliss 792 3 38VT Tyler Cahoon 724 4 85VT Trampas Demers 717 5 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 699 6 2VT Stephen Donahue 691 94VT Brendan Moodie 691 8 27VT Kyle Pembroke 688 9 16VT #Brandon Lanphear 683 10 04VT Matthew Smith 682 11 62VT Chip Grenier 654 12 17VT Darrell Morin 633 13 0VT Scott Dragon 600 14 7VT #Cooper Bouchard 581 15 3ME Chris Roberts 537 16 14VT Phil Scott 499 17 21MT Connor Martell 407 18 72VT Scott Coburn 395 19 8VT Anthony Hill 384 20 40VT Eric Chase 368 21 13VT Jim Morris 344 22 5VT Bobby Therrien 341 23 42VT Matt White 258 24 25VT Trevor Lyman 241 25 60NH Derek O’Donnell 199
LENNY’S SHOE & APPAREL FLYING TIGERS
1 01VT Michael Martin 816 2 9VT Stephen Martin 808 3 07VT Sam Caron 751 4 15VT Derrick Calkins 747 5 90VT Cameron Ouellette 743 6 92VT Jaden Perry 741 7 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 732 8 55VT Kelsea Woodard 730 9 64VT Jason Pelkey 706 10 68NH #Tanner Woodard 697 11 20VT Robert Gordon 695 12 00VT #Brandon Gray 687 13 31VT Logan Powers 680 14 8VT Mike Billado 666 15 54VT Colin Cornell 645 16 44VT #Justin Prescott 640 17 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 568 18 33VT Michael MacAskill 527 19 68VT Jason Woodard 523 20 8NH Rich Lowrey 434 21 28VT Ryan Boutin 431 22 66VT #J.T. Blanchard 399 23 55NH Keegan Lamson 386 24 56VT Chris LaForest 285 45VT Adam Maynard 285
RK MILES STREET STOCKS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.