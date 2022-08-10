Donahue

Granitville driver Stephen Donahue, top, and Montpelier's Kyle Pembroke compete during a Late Model event at Thunder Road.

 Photo by Alan Ward

THUNDER ROAD POINT STANDINGS

LATE MODELS

1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 767
2. 2VT Stephen Donahue 738
3. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 737
4. 0VT Scott Dragon 729
5. 86VT Marcel Gravel 711
6. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 622
7. 9VT Chip Grenier 619
8. 3VT Chris Roberts 597
9. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 596
10. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 570
11. 55VT Keegan Lamson 565
12. 01VT Stephen Martin 562
13. 17VT Darrell Morin 558
14. 14VT Phil Scott 550
15. 04VT Matthew Smith 510
16. 40VT Eric Chase 483
17. 8VT Andy Hill 463
18. 99VT Cody Blake 343
19. 4VT Scott Coburn 265
20. 94VT Brendan Moodie 218
21. 42VT Matt White 215
22. 68VT Brooks Clark 202
23. 5VT Bobby Therrien 156
24. 66VT Jason Corliss 145
25. 04NH Shawn Swallow 133

FLYING TIGERS

1. 07VT Sam Caron 774
2. 44VT Justin Prescott 748
3. 15VT Derrick Calkins 737
4. 01VT Mike Martin 712
5. 67VT Kevin Streeter 707
6. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 686
7. 68NH Tanner Woodard 680
8. 20VT Robert Gordon 671
9. 90VT Cameron Oullette 666
10. 64VT Jason Pelkey 657
11. 3VT Michael MacAskill 648
12. 8VT Mike Bilado 647
13. 31VT Logan Powers 614
14. 35DG Colin Cornell 584
15. 8NH Rich Lowrey 563
16. 56VT Chris LaForest 542
17. 45VT Adam Maynard 514
17. 5VT Tyler Austin 514
19. 08VT Phil Potvin 463
20. 92VT Jaden Perry 415
21. 2VT Eric Johnson 363
22. 33VT Matt Ballard 328
23. 68VT Jason Woodard 264
24. 11VT Jacob Roy 250
25. 25NH Kevin Boutin 165

STREET STOCKS

1. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 841
2. 54 Josh Lovely 796
3. 68 Kyler Davis 790
4. 8 Jeffrey Martin 772
5. 47 William Hennequin 735
6. 74 Tyler Whittemore 720
7. 26 Luke Peters 719
8. 48 Taylor Hor 687
9. 17 Justin Blakely 654
10. 0 James Dopp 644
11. 43 Jamie Davis 640
12. 9 Zach Audet 638
13. 79 Paco Marshall 620
14. 2 Haidyn Pearce 584
15. 7 Kyle MacAskill 560
16. 3 Michael Gay 531
17. 71 Jesse Laquerre 518
18. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 509
19. 04 Scott Weston 467
20. 30 Cam Powers 463
21. 29 Gary Mullen 440
22. 73 Paige Whittemore 438
23. 96 Thomas Peck 435
24. 24 Todd Raymo 409
25. 98 Kasey Collins 408

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.