Thunder Road point standings Aug 10, 2022

Granitville driver Stephen Donahue, top, and Montpelier's Kyle Pembroke compete during a Late Model event at Thunder Road. Photo by Alan Ward

THUNDER ROAD POINT STANDINGSLATE MODELS1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 7672. 2VT Stephen Donahue 7383. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 7374. 0VT Scott Dragon 7295. 86VT Marcel Gravel 7116. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 6227. 9VT Chip Grenier 6198. 3VT Chris Roberts 5979. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 59610. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 57011. 55VT Keegan Lamson 56512. 01VT Stephen Martin 56213. 17VT Darrell Morin 55814. 14VT Phil Scott 55015. 04VT Matthew Smith 51016. 40VT Eric Chase 48317. 8VT Andy Hill 46318. 99VT Cody Blake 34319. 4VT Scott Coburn 26520. 94VT Brendan Moodie 21821. 42VT Matt White 21522. 68VT Brooks Clark 20223. 5VT Bobby Therrien 15624. 66VT Jason Corliss 14525. 04NH Shawn Swallow 133FLYING TIGERS1. 07VT Sam Caron 7742. 44VT Justin Prescott 7483. 15VT Derrick Calkins 7374. 01VT Mike Martin 7125. 67VT Kevin Streeter 7076. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 6867. 68NH Tanner Woodard 6808. 20VT Robert Gordon 6719. 90VT Cameron Oullette 66610. 64VT Jason Pelkey 65711. 3VT Michael MacAskill 64812. 8VT Mike Bilado 64713. 31VT Logan Powers 61414. 35DG Colin Cornell 58415. 8NH Rich Lowrey 56316. 56VT Chris LaForest 54217. 45VT Adam Maynard 51417. 5VT Tyler Austin 51419. 08VT Phil Potvin 46320. 92VT Jaden Perry 41521. 2VT Eric Johnson 36322. 33VT Matt Ballard 32823. 68VT Jason Woodard 26424. 11VT Jacob Roy 25025. 25NH Kevin Boutin 165STREET STOCKS1. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 8412. 54 Josh Lovely 7963. 68 Kyler Davis 7904. 8 Jeffrey Martin 7725. 47 William Hennequin 7356. 74 Tyler Whittemore 7207. 26 Luke Peters 7198. 48 Taylor Hor 6879. 17 Justin Blakely 65410. 0 James Dopp 64411. 43 Jamie Davis 64012. 9 Zach Audet 63813. 79 Paco Marshall 62014. 2 Haidyn Pearce 58415. 7 Kyle MacAskill 56016. 3 Michael Gay 53117. 71 Jesse Laquerre 51818. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 50919. 04 Scott Weston 46720. 30 Cam Powers 46321. 29 Gary Mullen 44022. 73 Paige Whittemore 43823. 96 Thomas Peck 43524. 24 Todd Raymo 40925. 98 Kasey Collins 408
