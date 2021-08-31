LATE MODELS
1 66VT Jason Corliss 873 2 64VT Christopher Pelkey 848 3 85VT Trampas Demers 789 4 38VT Tyler Cahoon 782 5 27VT Kyle Pembroke 760 6 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 758 7 2VT Stephen Donahue 757 8 94VT Brendan Moodie 748 9 04VT Matthew Smith 740 10 16VT #Brandon Lanphear 731 11 62VT Chip Grenier 730 12 17VT Darrell Morin 687 13 0VT Scott Dragon 662 14 7VT #Cooper Bouchard 635 15 3ME Chris Roberts 607 16 14VT Phil Scott 544 17 72VT Scott Coburn 430 18 8VT Anthony Hill 423 19 21MT Connor Martell 407 20 40VT Eric Chase 368 21 13VT Jim Morris 344 22 5VT Bobby Therrien 341 23 42VT Matt White 258 24 25VT Trevor Lyman 241 25 60NH Derek O’Donnell 199
FLYING TIGERS
1 9VT Stephen Martin 872 2 01VT Michael Martin 868 3 15VT Derrick Calkins 821 4 90VT Cameron Ouellette 814 5 92VT Jaden Perry 805 6 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 789 7 07VT Sam Caron 780 8 55VT Kelsea Woodard 774 9 68NH #Tanner Woodard 765 10 00VT #Brandon Gray 758 31VT Logan Powers 758 12 20VT Robert Gordon 757 13 64VT Jason Pelkey 753 14 54VT Colin Cornell 703 15 44VT #Justin Prescott 694 16 8VT Mike Billado 692 17 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 610 18 33VT Michael MacAskill 561 19 68VT Jason Woodard 523 20 28VT Ryan Boutin 491 21 66VT #J.T. Blanchard 444 22 8NH Rich Lowrey 434 23 55NH Keegan Lamson 386 24 45VT Adam Maynard 323 25 56VT Chris LaForest 285
STREET STOCKS
