Martin
Buy Now

A Street Stock car catches air after colliding with other racers during a feature race at Thunder Road.

 Photo by Sandy Macys

Thunder Road

Point Standings

Late Models

1 64VT Christopher Pelkey 732
2 66VT Jason Corliss 722
3 38VT Tyler Cahoon 666
4 85VT Trampas Demers 663
5 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 650
6 94VT Brendan Moodie 636
7 27VT Kyle Pembroke 630
8 04VT Matthew Smith 616
9 16VT Brandon Lanphear 615
10 2VT Stephen Donahue 613
11 62VT Chip Grenier 593
12 17VT Darrell Morin 548
13 0VT Scott Dragon 538
14 7VT Cooper Bouchard 538
15 3ME Chris Roberts 504
16 14VT Phil Scott 429
17 21MT Connor Martell 407
18 40VT Eric Chase 368
19 72VT Scott Coburn 358
20 13VT Jim Morris 344
21 8VT Anthony Hill 342
22 5VT Bobby Therrien 341
23 42VT Matt White 258
24 25VT Trevor Lyman 204
25 60NH Derek O'Donnell 199

Flying Tigers

1 01VT Michael Martin 760
2 9VT Stephen Martin 739
3 90VT Cameron Ouellette 695
4 07VT Sam Caron 692
5 55VT Kelsea Woodard 687
6 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 678
7 15VT Derrick Calkins 675
8 64VT Jason Pelkey 661
9 92VT Jaden Perry 656
10 31VT Logan Powers 652
11 20VT Robert Gordon 645
12 68NH Tanner Woodard 633
00VT Brandon Gray 633
14 8VT Mike Billado 614
15 54VT Colin Cornell 605
16 44VT Justin Prescott 581
17 68VT Jason Woodard 523
18 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 509
19 33VT Michael MacAskill 453
20 8NH Rich Lowrey 434
21 55NH Keegan Lamson 386
22 28VT Ryan Boutin 361
23 66VT J.T. Blanchard 357
24 56VT Chris LaForest 285
25 45VT Adam Maynard 251

Street Stocks

1 22 Thomas Smith 784
2 18 Kaiden Fisher 777
3 68 Kyler Davis 733
4 16 Dean Switser Jr. 719
5 8 Jeffrey Martin 662
6 17 Justin Blakey 653
7 54 Josh Lovely 645
8 43 Jamie Davis 639
9 7 Kyle MacAskill 636
10 0 James Dopp 627
11 26 Luke Peters 623
12 04 Scott Weston 608
13 47 William Hennequin 564
14 57 Trevor Jaques 537
15 3 Michael Gay 524
16 24 Todd Raymo 512
17 74 Tyler Whittemore 502
18 2 Haidyn Pearce 469
19 29 Gary Mullen 459
20 85 Tom Campbell 443
21 96 Thomas Peck 426
22 48 Taylor Hoar 423
23 84 Patrick Tibbetts 398
24 6 Eric MacLaughlin 371
25 69 Christopher Davis 368

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.