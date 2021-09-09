LATE MODELS
1 66VT Jason Corliss 873 2 64VT Christopher Pelkey 848 3 85VT Trampas Demers 789 4 38VT Tyler Cahoon 782 5 27VT Kyle Pembroke 760 6 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 758 7 2VT Stephen Donahue 757 8 94VT Brendan Moodie 748 9 04VT Matthew Smith 740 10 16VT #Brandon Lanphear 731 11 62VT Chip Grenier 730 12 17VT Darrell Morin 687 13 0VT Scott Dragon 662 14 7VT #Cooper Bouchard 635 15 3ME Chris Roberts 607 16 14VT Phil Scott 544 17 72VT Scott Coburn 430 18 8VT Anthony Hill 423 19 21MT Connor Martell 407 20 40VT Eric Chase 368 21 13VT Jim Morris 344 22 5VT Bobby Therrien 341 23 42VT Matt White 258 24 25VT Trevor Lyman 241 25 60NH Derek O’Donnell 199
FLYING TIGERS
1 01VT Michael Martin 936 2 9VT Stephen Martin 930 3 15VT Derrick Calkins 880 4 92VT Jaden Perry 866 5 90VT Cameron Ouellette 859 6 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 857 7 07VT Sam Caron 854 8 20VT Robert Gordon 822 9 68NH #Tanner Woodard 815 10 31VT Logan Powers 814 11 55VT Kelsea Woodard 806 12 00VT #Brandon Gray 803 13 64VT Jason Pelkey 797 14 54VT Colin Cornell 786 15 44VT #Justin Prescott 735 16 8VT Mike Billado 728 17 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 638 18 33VT Michael MacAskill 601 19 68VT Jason Woodard 523 20 28VT Ryan Boutin 520 21 66VT #J.T. Blanchard 473 22 8NH Rich Lowrey 434 23 55NH Keegan Lamson 413 24 45VT Adam Maynard 397 25 56VT Chris LaForest 302
STREET STOCKS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.