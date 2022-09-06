THUNDER ROAD STANDINGS
LATE MODELS
1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 941 2. 0VT Scott Dragon 931 3. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 928 4. 86VT Marcel Gravel 904 4. 2VT Stephen Donahue 904 6. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 789 7. 9VT Chip Grenier 788 8. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 781 9. 55VT Keegan Lamson 754 10. 17VT Darrell Morin 746 11. 3VT Chris Roberts 743 12. 01VT Stephen Martin 741 13. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 729 14. 14VT Phil Scott 702 15. 8VT Andy Hill 650 16. 40VT Eric Chase 623 17. 04VT Matthew Smith 615 18. 4VT Scott Coburn 386 19. 99VT Cody Blake 376 20. 94VT Brendan Moodie 253 21. 42VT Matt White 246 22. 55TL Blair Bessett 243 23. 68VT Brooks Clark 202 24. 60NH Derrick O’Donnell 167 25. 5VT Bobby Therrien 156
FLYING TIGERS
1. 07VT Sam Caron 946 2. 15VT Derrick Calkins 914 3. 44VT Justin Prescott 906 4. 01VT Mike Martin 899 5. 8VT Mike Billado 875 6. 67VT Kevin Streeter 873 7. 20VT Robert Gordon 872 8. 64VT Jason Pelkey 851 9. 68NH Tanner Woodard 833 10. 3VT Michael MacAskill 832 11. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 828 12. 90VT Cameron Oullette 822 13. 31VT Logan Powers 777 14. 35DG Colin Cornell 762 15. 56VT Chris LaForest 708 16. 45VT Adam Maynard 647 17. 8NH Rich Lowrey 644 18. 5VT Tyler Austin 634 19. 08VT Phil Potvin 583 20. 2VT Eric Johnson 527 21. 33VT Matt Ballard 420 22. 92VT Jaden Perry 415 23. 68VT Jason Woodard 264 24. 25VT Kevin Boutin 251 25. 11VT Jacob Roy 250
STREET STOCKS
1. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 1021
