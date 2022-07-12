LATE MODELS
1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 493 2. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 481 3. 2VT Stephen Donahue 464 4. 0VT Scott Dragon 458 5. 86VT Marcel Gravel 438 6. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 409 7. 3ME Chris Roberts 395 8. 04VVT Matthew Smith 387 9. 16 VT Brandon Lanphear 373 10. 01VT Stephen Martin 367 11. 9VT Chip Grenier 361 12. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 358 13. 40VT Eric Chase 350 14. 55ME Keegan Lamson 339 15. 17VT Darrell Morin 334 16. 14VT Phil Scott 332 17. 8VT Andy Hill 307 18. 99VT Cody Blake 262 19. 4VT Scott Coburn 227 20. 42VT Matt White 163 21. 68VT Brooks Clark 138 22. 94VT Brendan Moodie 131 23. 04NH Shawn Swallow 75 24. 67MA Jared Curtis 68 25. 60NH Derrick O’Donnell 66
FLYING TIGERS
1. 15VT Derrick Calkins 504 2. 44VT Justin Prescott 501 3. 20VT Robert Gordon 485 4. 07VT Sam Caron 483 5. 8VT Mike Billado 475 5. 3VT Michael MacAskill 475 7. 01VT Mike Martin 472 8. 67VT Kevin Streeter 464 9. 90VT Cameron Ouellette 442 9. 64VT Jason Pelkey 442 11. 68NH Tanner Woodard 439 12. 92VT Jaden Perry 419 13. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 412 14. 5VT Tyler Austin 410 15. 35DG Colin Cornell 393 16. 31VT Logan Powers 386 17. 45VT Adam Maynard 365 18. 56VT Chris LaForest 348 18. 8NH Rich Lowrey 292 20. 68VT Jason Woodard 265 21. 11VT Jacob Roy 196 22. 33VT Matt Ballard 193 23. 36VT Joel Hodgdon 158 24. 25NH Kevin Boutin 128 25. 13VT Ty Dephia 124
STREET STOCKS
