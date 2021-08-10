WALL
A driver hits the wall during a Street Stock heat race at Thunder Road.

 Josh Kuckens / Staff Photo

THUNDER ROAD POINT STANDINGS

Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models

1 64VT Christopher Pelkey 673
2 66VT Jason Corliss 656
3 38VT Tyler Cahoon 604
4 85VT Trampas Demers 603
5 94VT Brendan Moodie 599
6 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 583
7 2VT Stephen Donahue 570
8 27VT Kyle Pembroke 567
9 04VT Matthew Smith 562
10 16VT #Brandon Lanphear 559
11 62VT Chip Grenier 515
12 17VT Darrell Morin 498
13 0VT Scott Dragon 466
14 3ME Chris Roberts 456
15 7VT #Cooper Bouchard 453
16 21MT Connor Martell 407
17 40VT Eric Chase 368
18 14VT Phil Scott 353
19 13VT Jim Morris 344
20 5VT Bobby Therrien 341
21 72VT Scott Coburn 317
22 8VT Anthony Hill 294
23 42VT Matt White 258
24 60NH Derek O'Donnell 199
25 25VT Trevor Lyman 171

Lenny's Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers

1 01VT Michael Martin 690
2 9VT Stephen Martin 675
3 55VT Kelsea Woodard 642
4 90VT Cameron Ouellette 640
5 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 636
6 15VT Derrick Calkins 625
7 07VT Sam Caron 620
8 20VT Robert Gordon 607
9 92VT Jaden Perry 606
10 31VT Logan Powers 594
11 64VT Jason Pelkey 583
12 68NH #Tanner Woodard 572
13 8VT Mike Billado 561
14 00VT #Brandon Gray 553
15 54VT Colin Cornell 543
16 68VT Jason Woodard 523
17 44VT #Justin Prescott 509
18 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 469
19 8NH Rich Lowrey 419
20 33VT Michael MacAskill 389
21 55NH Keegan Lamson 386
22 66VT #J.T. Blanchard 330
23 28VT Ryan Boutin 321
24 56VT Chris LaForest 285
25 20CT Chris Chambers 222

RK Miles Street Stocks

1 22 Thomas Smith 732
2 18 Kaiden Fisher 729
3 68 Kyler Davis 680
4 16 Dean Switser Jr. 666
5 17 Justin Blakey 632
6 8 Jeffrey Martin 598
7 26 Luke Peters 593
8 54 Josh Lovely 576
9 43 Jamie Davis 567
10 0 James Dopp 566
11 7 Kyle MacAskill 553
12 04 Scott Weston 549
13 47 William Hennequin 529
14 57 #Trevor Jaques 506
15 24 #Todd Raymo 493
16 3 Michael Gay 485
17 74 #Tyler Whittemore 456
18 2 #Haidyn Pearce 419
19 29 Gary Mullen 412
20 96 Thomas Peck 397
21 48 #Taylor Hoar 391
22 85 Tom Campbell 380
23 6 Eric MacLaughlin 344
24 84 Patrick Tibbetts 327
25 69 #Christopher Davis 310
25 5 Derek Farnham 283

