THUNDER ROAD POINT STANDINGS

LATE MODELS

1 66VT Jason Corliss 934
2 64VT Christopher Pelkey 891
3 85VT Trampas Demers 851
4 38VT Tyler Cahoon 840
5 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 828
6 94VT Brendan Moodie 824
7 27VT Kyle Pembroke 821
8 16VT #Brandon Lanphear 814
9 2VT Stephen Donahue 798
10 04VT Matthew Smith 794
11 62VT Chip Grenier 780
12 17VT Darrell Morin 745
13 0VT Scott Dragon 728
14 7VT #Cooper Bouchard 687
15 3ME Chris Roberts 683
16 14VT Phil Scott 612
17 72VT Scott Coburn 467
18 8VT Anthony Hill 423
19 40VT Eric Chase 409
20 21MT Connor Martell 407
21 13VT Jim Morris 344
22 5VT Bobby Therrien 341
23 42VT Matt White 258
24 25VT Trevor Lyman 241
25 60NH Derek O'Donnell 199
FLYING TIGERS
1 01VT Michael Martin 1003
2 9VT Stephen Martin 996
3 90VT Cameron Ouellette 935
4 15VT Derrick Calkins 928
5 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 921
6 92VT Jaden Perry 918
7 07VT Sam Caron 886
8 68NH #Tanner Woodard 883
9 64VT Jason Pelkey 882
10 55VT Kelsea Woodard 882
11 31VT Logan Powers 876
12 20VT Robert Gordon 874
13 00VT #Brandon Gray 846
14 54VT Colin Cornell 839
15 44VT #Justin Prescott 792
16 8VT Mike Billado 769
17 33VT Michael MacAskill 639
18 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 638
19 68VT Jason Woodard 523
20 28VT Ryan Boutin 520
21 66VT #J.T. Blanchard 473
22 45VT Adam Maynard 459
23 8NH Rich Lowrey 434
24 55NH Keegan Lamson 413
25 56VT Chris LaForest 333

STREET STOCKS

1 18 Kaiden Fisher 1108
2 68 Kyler Davis 1047
3 22 Thomas Smith 997
4 8 Jeffrey Martin 969
5 16 Dean Switser Jr. 943
6 54 Josh Lovely 932
7 43 Jamie Davis 909
8 17 Justin Blakey 903
9 0 James Dopp 865
10 26 Luke Peters 854
11 7 Kyle MacAskill 839
12 47 William Hennequin 824
13 04 Scott Weston 796
14 3 Michael Gay 790
15 57 #Trevor Jaques 787
16 74 #Tyler Whittemore 749
17 24 #Todd Raymo 741
18 2 #Haidyn Pearce 698
19 85 Tom Campbell 696
20 48 #Taylor Hoar 653
21 96 Thomas Peck 613
22 69 #Christopher Davis 580
23 84 Patrick Tibbetts 564
24 29 Gary Mullen 558
25 6 Eric MacLaughlin 497

