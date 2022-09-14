THUNDER ROAD STANDINGS

LATE MODELS

1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 1005
2. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 1000
3. 0VT Scott Dragon 994
4. 2VT Stephen Donahue 985
5. 86VT Marcel Gravel 985
6. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 853
7. 9VT Chip Grenier 844
8. 55VT Keegan Lamson 812
9. 01VT Stephen Martin 804
10. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 803
11. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 802
12. 17VT Darrell Morin 798
13. 3VT Chris Roberts 789
14. 14VT Phil Scott 747
15. 04VT Matthew Smith 678
16. 40VT Eric Chase 666
17. 8VT Andy Hill 650
18. 4VT Scott Coburn 425
19. 99VT Cody Blake 376
20. 55TL Blair Bessett 286
21. 94VT Brendan Moodie 253
22. 42VT Matt White 246
23. 68VT Brooks Clark 202
24. 60NH Derrick O'Donnell 167
25. 5VT Bobby Therrien 156

FLYING TIGERS

1. 07VT Sam Caron 1054
2. 15VT Derrick Calkins 1032
3. 44VT Justin Prescott 1032
4. 01VT Mike Martin 1020
5. 67VT Kevin Streeter 994
6. 20VT Robert Gordon 989
7. 90VT Cameron Oullette 867
8. 8VT Mike Billado 960
9. 68NH Tanner Woodard 947
10. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 941
11. 3VT Michael MacAskill 936
12. 64VT Jason Pelkey 928
13. 31VT Logan Powers 894
14. 35DG Colin Cornell 867
15. 56VT Chris LaForest 825
16. 45VT Adam Maynard 762
17. 08VT Phil Potvin 718
18. 8NH Rich Lowrey 673
19. 5VT Tyler Austin 642
20. 2VT Eric Johnson 601
21. 33VT Matt Ballard 481
22. Jaden Perry 415
23. 68VT Jason Woodard 264
24. 23NY Cam Gadue 252
25. 25VT Kevin Boutin 251

STREET STOCKS

1. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 1142
2. 68 Kyler Davis 1097
3. 8 Jeffrey Martin 1063
4. 26 Luke Peters 1002
5. 54 Josh Lovely
6. 74 Tyler Whittemore 994
7. 48 Taylor Hoar 978
8. 47 William Hennequin 975
9. 17 Justin Blakely 941
10. 43 Jamie Davis 911
11. 9 Zach Audet 893
12. 0 James Dopp 881
13. 7 Kyle MacAskill 868
14. 2 Haidyn Pearce 797
15. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 786
16. 79 Paco Marshall 771
17. 3 Michael Gay 764
18. 04 Scott Weston 704
19. 30 Cam Powers 686
20. 71 Jesse Laquerre 685
21. 29 Gary Mullen 666
22. 73 Paige Whittemore 628
23. 33 Curtis Franks 591
24. 98 Kasey Collins 584
25. 96 Thomas Peck 561

