Thunder Road final standings Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Thunder Road Flying Tigers driver Sam Caron celebrates after locking up the 2022 track championship. Photo by Alan Ward Street Stocks racer Dean Switser Jr. poses in front of his car after securing the 2022 track championship at Thunder Road. Photo by Alan Ward Late Model drivers Christopher Pelkey, middle, and Scott Dragon, right, compete during a race at Thunder Road. Photo by Alan Ward Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THUNDER ROAD STANDINGSLATE MODELS1. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 10052. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 10003. 0VT Scott Dragon 9944. 2VT Stephen Donahue 9855. 86VT Marcel Gravel 9856. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 8537. 9VT Chip Grenier 8448. 55VT Keegan Lamson 8129. 01VT Stephen Martin 80410. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 80311. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 80212. 17VT Darrell Morin 79813. 3VT Chris Roberts 78914. 14VT Phil Scott 74715. 04VT Matthew Smith 67816. 40VT Eric Chase 66617. 8VT Andy Hill 65018. 4VT Scott Coburn 42519. 99VT Cody Blake 37620. 55TL Blair Bessett 28621. 94VT Brendan Moodie 25322. 42VT Matt White 24623. 68VT Brooks Clark 20224. 60NH Derrick O'Donnell 16725. 5VT Bobby Therrien 156FLYING TIGERS1. 07VT Sam Caron 10542. 15VT Derrick Calkins 10323. 44VT Justin Prescott 10324. 01VT Mike Martin 10205. 67VT Kevin Streeter 9946. 20VT Robert Gordon 9897. 90VT Cameron Oullette 8678. 8VT Mike Billado 9609. 68NH Tanner Woodard 94710. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 94111. 3VT Michael MacAskill 93612. 64VT Jason Pelkey 92813. 31VT Logan Powers 89414. 35DG Colin Cornell 86715. 56VT Chris LaForest 82516. 45VT Adam Maynard 76217. 08VT Phil Potvin 71818. 8NH Rich Lowrey 67319. 5VT Tyler Austin 64220. 2VT Eric Johnson 60121. 33VT Matt Ballard 48122. Jaden Perry 41523. 68VT Jason Woodard 26424. 23NY Cam Gadue 25225. 25VT Kevin Boutin 251STREET STOCKS1. 16 Dean Switser Jr. 11422. 68 Kyler Davis 10973. 8 Jeffrey Martin 10634. 26 Luke Peters 10025. 54 Josh Lovely6. 74 Tyler Whittemore 9947. 48 Taylor Hoar 9788. 47 William Hennequin 9759. 17 Justin Blakely 94110. 43 Jamie Davis 91111. 9 Zach Audet 89312. 0 James Dopp 88113. 7 Kyle MacAskill 86814. 2 Haidyn Pearce 79715. 34 Patrick Tibbetts 78616. 79 Paco Marshall 77117. 3 Michael Gay 76418. 04 Scott Weston 70419. 30 Cam Powers 68620. 71 Jesse Laquerre 68521. 29 Gary Mullen 66622. 73 Paige Whittemore 62823. 33 Curtis Franks 59124. 98 Kasey Collins 58425. 96 Thomas Peck 561 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.