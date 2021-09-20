1 66VT Jason Corliss 991 2 64VT Christopher Pelkey 976 3 38VT Tyler Cahoon 916 4 85VT Trampas Demers 905 5 94VT Brendan Moodie 902 6 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 900 7 27VT Kyle Pembroke 888 8 16VT #Brandon Lanphear 877 9 04VT Matthew Smith 851 10 2VT Stephen Donahue 847 11 62VT Chip Grenier 836 12 17VT Darrell Morin 791 13 0VT Scott Dragon 774 14 3ME Chris Roberts 751 15 7VT #Cooper Bouchard 735 16 14VT Phil Scott 652 17 72VT Scott Coburn 512 18 40VT Eric Chase 469 19 8VT Anthony Hill 423 20 21MT Connor Martell 407 21 13VT Jim Morris 344 22 5VT Bobby Therrien 341 23 42VT Matt White 258 24 25VT Trevor Lyman 241 25 60NH Derek O’Donnell 199
FLYING TIGERS
1 01VT Michael Martin 1069 2 9VT Stephen Martin 1060 3 90VT Cameron Ouellette 993 4 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 989 5 15VT Derrick Calkins 980 6 92VT Jaden Perry 969 7 07VT Sam Caron 960 8 31VT Logan Powers 947 9 64VT Jason Pelkey 946 10 68NH #Tanner Woodard 937 11 20VT Robert Gordon 923 12 55VT Kelsea Woodard 913 13 54VT Colin Cornell 900 14 00VT #Brandon Gray 878 15 8VT Mike Billado 854 44VT #Justin Prescott 854 17 33VT Michael MacAskill 673 18 25NH Kevin Boutin Jr. 638 19 68VT Jason Woodard 568 20 28VT Ryan Boutin 559 21 45VT Adam Maynard 499 22 66VT #J.T. Blanchard 473 23 55NH Keegan Lamson 443 24 8NH Rich Lowrey 434 25 56VT Chris LaForest 368
STREET STOCKS
