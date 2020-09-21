Thunder Road final point standings Sep 21, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brett Wood slams into the backstretch wall during qualifying action for a Flying Tigers race at Thunder Road. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THUNDER ROADFINAL POINT STANDINGSLATE MODELS 1 66VT Jason Corliss 9582 5VT Bobby Therrien 9083 16VT Scott Dragon 9044 85VT Trampas Demers 8925 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 8706 42VT Matt White 8517 94VT Brendan Moodie 8478 38VT Tyler Cahoon 8299 64VT Christopher Pelkey 81910 27VT Kyle Pembroke 81811 13VT Boomer Morris 79412 04VT Matthew Smith 78513 17VT Darrell Morin 54014 2NH Stephen Donahue 48915 3ME Chris Roberts 43816 40VT Eric Chase 29717 99VT Cody Blake 27918 88VT Nick Sweet 20519 15NH Craig Bushey 17720 68VT Brooks Clark 17521 17NH George May 13522 3VT Ricky Roberts 12923 72VT Scott Coburn 12724 60VT Derrick O'Donnell 10725 41VT James Aube 90FLYING TIGERS1 68VT Jason Woodard 9092 01VT Michael Martin 8633 90VT Cameron Ouellette 8544 11VT Brandon Lanphear 8525 15VT Derrick Calkins 8386 7VT Cooper Bouchard 8367 07VT Sam Caron 8038 31VT Logan Powers 7949 20VT Robert Gordon 77210 92VT Jaden Perry 76711 9VT Stephen Martin 745 12 64VT Jason Pelkey 74013 54VT Colin Cornell 72714 45NH Kasey Beattie 71615 37VT Kyle Streeter 70016 8VT Mike Billado 68917 55VT Kelsea Woodard 66918 45VT Adam Maynard 66119 56VT Chris LaForest 64320 88NY Eric Messier 63021 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 6122 51VT Danny Doyle 61123 5VT Tyler Austin 60224 29VT Brett Wood 55125 55NH Keegan Lamson 448STREET STOCKS1 00 Brandon Gray 10382 68 Tanner Woodard 9833 18 Kaiden Fisher 9794 43 Jamie Davis 9765 93 Tim Hunt 9636 0 James Dopp 9487 4 Cooper French 9438 26 Luke Peters 9409 66 JT Blanchard 92210 69 Kyler Davis 90811 17 Justin Blakey 89812 54 Josh Lovely 87213 04 Scott Weston 81914 3 Michael Gay 81315 7 Kyle MacAskill 77616 79 Juan Marshall 72317 8 Jeffrey Martin 69518 96 Thomas Peck 62019 6 Eric MacLaughlin 55920 85 Tommy Campbell 33321 71 Brodie Frazier 30222 95 Royce Lussier 27123 15 Joshua Poirier 1924 78 Tyler Pepin 16825 53 Justin Town 165 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
