20200710_bta_Thunder Road

Brett Wood slams into the backstretch wall during qualifying action for a Flying Tigers race at Thunder Road.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

THUNDER ROAD

FINAL POINT STANDINGS

LATE MODELS

1 66VT Jason Corliss 958
2 5VT Bobby Therrien 908
3 16VT Scott Dragon 904
4 85VT Trampas Demers 892
5 86VT Marcel J. Gravel 870
6 42VT Matt White 851
7 94VT Brendan Moodie 847
8 38VT Tyler Cahoon 829
9 64VT Christopher Pelkey 819
10 27VT Kyle Pembroke 818
11 13VT Boomer Morris 794
12 04VT Matthew Smith 785
13 17VT Darrell Morin 540
14 2NH Stephen Donahue 489
15 3ME Chris Roberts 438
16 40VT Eric Chase 297
17 99VT Cody Blake 279
18 88VT Nick Sweet 205
19 15NH Craig Bushey 177
20 68VT Brooks Clark 175
21 17NH George May 135
22 3VT Ricky Roberts 129
23 72VT Scott Coburn 127
24 60VT Derrick O'Donnell 107
25 41VT James Aube 90

FLYING TIGERS

1 68VT Jason Woodard 909
2 01VT Michael Martin 863
3 90VT Cameron Ouellette 854
4 11VT Brandon Lanphear 852
5 15VT Derrick Calkins 838
6 7VT Cooper Bouchard 836
7 07VT Sam Caron 803
8 31VT Logan Powers 794
9 20VT Robert Gordon 772
10 92VT Jaden Perry 767
11 9VT Stephen Martin 745
12 64VT Jason Pelkey 740
13 54VT Colin Cornell 727
14 45NH Kasey Beattie 716
15 37VT Kyle Streeter 700
16 8VT Mike Billado 689
17 55VT Kelsea Woodard 669
18 45VT Adam Maynard 661
19 56VT Chris LaForest 643
20 88NY Eric Messier 630
21 77NH Bryan Wall Jr. 61
22 51VT Danny Doyle 611
23 5VT Tyler Austin 602
24 29VT Brett Wood 551
25 55NH Keegan Lamson 448

STREET STOCKS

1 00 Brandon Gray 1038
2 68 Tanner Woodard 983
3 18 Kaiden Fisher 979
4 43 Jamie Davis 976
5 93 Tim Hunt 963
6 0 James Dopp 948
7 4 Cooper French 943
8 26 Luke Peters 940
9 66 JT Blanchard 922
10 69 Kyler Davis 908
11 17 Justin Blakey 898
12 54 Josh Lovely 872
13 04 Scott Weston 819
14 3 Michael Gay 813
15 7 Kyle MacAskill 776
16 79 Juan Marshall 723
17 8 Jeffrey Martin 695
18 96 Thomas Peck 620
19 6 Eric MacLaughlin 559
20 85 Tommy Campbell 333
21 71 Brodie Frazier 302
22 95 Royce Lussier 271
23 15 Joshua Poirier 19
24 78 Tyler Pepin 168
25 53 Justin Town 165

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.