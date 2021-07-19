There was some discussion on the future site for the Lions Cup Games at Saturday’s event, the annual high school soccer game between the top recent graduates of Vermont against New Hampshire.
There was some sentiment expressed for making Saturday’s turf field at Hanover High School the permanent location.
It’s hard to beat Hanover when the factor is geography. It’s right on the Connecticut River and nearly every fan from either state can make it home back inside of two hours.
Castleton University wins when the criteria is the facilities. Better restrooms and better food concessions.
Castleton is also the clear winner if a two-or-three-day camp is restored because of CU gives you dorm space. The layout is also designed perfectly for a camp. The stadium, practice fields, dining hall and dorms are all an easy stroll from one another.
One of the Lions also mentioned it does not hurt that Castleton provides a top drawer summer camp coordinator.
Rotating the games each year between Vermont and New Hampshire has a ring of fairness to it.
Yet, an argument for one permanent site is that when the same people are running the show every year, they get very good at it.
Nobody was complaining about where Saturday’s game was being played. That is because everyone was ecstatic that the game was being played at all after having the 2020 edition wiped out by the virus.
“It’s just so great that we are playing,” New Hampshire head boys coach Rob Johnstone said.
Yes, that missing year deepened everyone’s appreciation for the game.
Many feel it would be great to get back to the full overnight camp experience for the players. They did not have that this season.
I fall into that group.
One couldn’t help but think, with a hard rain pelting the field for much of the day, how great of a venue that Manchester’s Applejack Stadium would have been with its covered grandstand.
Deserved dedicationSaturday’s game program was dedicated to Forrest Powers who kept the event running smoothly for a long time.
The first page of the program cited his “45 years of service to the Lions Twin State Soccer Association.”
Another deserving pf praise for his longtime dedication to the game is Castleton’s Stan Patch.
He was at every camp, tending to matters by riding around the campus in a golf cart. He made certain that every detail was was taken care of.
MVPThere is no argument as to the choice of the Vermont MVP for the girls game. CVU’s Olivia Zubarik was outstanding.
If the award had gone to Fair Haven goalkeeper Emma Ezzo, you would have no argument, either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.