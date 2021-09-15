CASTLETON – Junior forward Joseph Thongsythavong recorded his fourth collegiate hat trick to lead the Norwich University men’s soccer team to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Castleton University at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Thongsythavong scored in the 36th, 57th and 58th minute to lead the Norwich offense to its fourth straight victory over its instate rivals to the south. Junior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller stopped all five shots he faced to earn his seventh career shutout.
Thongsythavong opened the scoring late in the first half after blocking a pass from Castleton’s center back and racing in alone behind the Castleton defense. Thongsythavong dribbled in and fired a shot with his right foot into the bottom-right corner of the goal.
The Cadets standout extended the lead with 3-0 with back-to-back goals in a span of 40 seconds early in the second half. Senior Amerle Nemeye sent a crossing pass from the left side to the far post to find a crashing Thongsythavong in the 57th minute. Thongsythavong scored again less than a minute later off a through ball from the right from Alex Brannan.
Norwich (3-1, 1-0 GNAC) played its first game since being ranked as the No. 7 team in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Region I rankings.
Thongsythavong has scored 21 goals in 24 career games for the Cadets. He tied Nemeye for the team lead in points this season. Both offensive weapons have tallied 11 points so far.
The Cadets outshot Castleton 28-8. Norwich will host Saint Joseph’s (Maine) at 1 p.m. Saturday for a crucial Great Northeast Athletic Conference showdown. The Monks haven’t lost a regular season league game since 2015 and won three straight GNAC Tournament titles from 2016-2018.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
RPI 2, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — A goal apiece in the first and second quarters pushed Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to a 2-0 win against Castleton University on Tuesday.
Nina Caprio and Lauren McCarthy scored for RPI.
Castleton goalie Hannah Frittenburg made 13 saves.
The Spartans (2-3) are at UMass Dartmouth on Friday.
VSWGA GOLF
Women’s Mid-Am
BENNINGTON — Ekwanok Country Club’s Reggie Parker won her third Vermont Women’s Golf Association Mid-Amateur championship beating Killington Golf Course’s Tiffany Maurycy in a one-hole playoff at Mount Anthony Country Club over the weekend.
Parker sunk four birdies through the 36 holes, before dropping a birdie on 18 to win the playoff.
Parker and Maurycy finished the tournament at 10-over ahead of the extra hole.
The top five was rounded out by Williston Golf Club’s Karen Bisbee, Dorset Field Club’s Elizabeth Walker and Williston’s Jeanne Morrissey.
Other notable top-25 finishers included Killington’s Patricia Haas (6th), Lake St. Catherine’s Maureen Quinn (11th), Stowe’s Judith Wine (13th), Stowe’s Amy Butcher (19th), Green Mountain National’s Patty McGrath (20th) and Mount Anthony’s Trisha Mahar (21st).
Williston Golf Club ran away with the Margaret Dick Cup with a score of 44-over, 46 strokes ahead of Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.