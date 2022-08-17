MONTPELIER — Lauren Thomas spent plenty of time in Big 10 Country. She lived in Wisconsin and went to graduate school at Purdue.
Her Midwestern roots aside, Thomas appeared to fit into the Vermont interscholastic sports landscape like maple syrup and fall foliage as she met with the state's media on Wednesday as the new Assistant Executive Director for the Vermont Principals' Association.
She succeeds Bob Johnson in that role.
Thomas was a competitive athlete and coach. She is appreciative of the large part that athletics has played in her life so she underscored the importance of Title IX. the 1972 legislation that enabled female athletes to begin to make great inroads into athletics.
Thomas stressed the need to celebrate Title IX during this, the 50th anniversary, of its inception.
Women who were involved with high school athletics prior to Title IX know exactly what the legislation meant as far as helping to make the playing field level for women athletes.
Springfield High School is one of the Vermont high schools that held the type of recognition of Title IX that Thomas implored school officials and the media to celebrate.
Springfield Athletic Director Rich Saypack orchestrated a panel discussion about Title IX several months ago. It featured several people who experienced women's athletics before and after the legislation.
One of the panelists was Nancy Nicolson who coached field hockey, basketball and softball for at Springfield High School.
When Nicolson began coaching those girls sports at Springfield in 1970, the women's athletic scene was still an afterthought.
She coached all three varsity teams along with the JV squads. She did all of that with no assistant coach.
There was also no state championship for the girls basketball teams to compete for. That finally came along in 1972.
Longtime Otter Valley coach Pattie Candon graduated from Otter Valley Union High School in 1972. She remembers that when she played for the Otters, girls athletics was way, way back on the high school sports spectrum.
"I remember finding parents to drive us to games because the boys had the bus," Candon said.
Thankfully, those days are far back in the rear view mirror.
It is little wonder that Thomas wants the first year of her tenure to include celebrating Title IX.
HALL OF FAME
The Vermont Principals' Association is seeking nominations for its Hall of Fame.
VPA HOF committee member Mike Donoghue asked the media members in attendance to get the word out about the Hall of Fame and to drum up interest for submitting nominations.
TOURNAMENT NOTES: The state championship football games will again be played at Rutland High School on Nov. 12. .... The field hockey state title games will be played Nov. 5 at a site still to be determined. ... Nov. 4-5 have been set aside for the girls and boys state championship soccer games with the sites to be decided. ... The Cross Country State Championships will again be contested in Thetford on Oct. 29. ... The VPA is sponsoring two major tournaments for the high school bass fishing teams. The VPA Fall Classic take place on Sept. 17 in South Hero and the VPA State Championship will be on Oct. 8 in South Hero. ... The Girls State Finals for golf will be held on Oct. 11 at Williston Country Club and the boys golf state championships will be on Oct. 13 at Orleans Country Club.
