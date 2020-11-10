With the fall championships in the rear view mirror, it’s time to start looking at what’s to come in the winter season.
I can’t help but think of those who won’t have a winter season.
The state announced last week that winter sports are a go in Vermont, a sigh of relief for most athletes and coaches across the state.
Key word: most.
It was decided that two sports, wrestling and indoor track and field, could not be played this winter, given the potential risks they pose during a pandemic.
And while I understand the state’s decision and respect what it’s doing to keep our state safe, I feel for the kids who won’t have a chance to compete.
State wrestling champions have been crowned every year since 1968, and while Mount Anthony has made the sport its personal playground since before I was born, it hasn’t taken away from the competitiveness the sport breeds throughout the state.
The annual question of who will come close to knocking off MAU is one that makes the winter season fun. Essex looked like it might last winter, but the Patriots came through like they always do.
It’s a question we’ll have to put to rest for a year.
I covered the wrestling state championships last year for the first time in the three years I’ve worked in this state and the atmosphere in Kates Gym was one of the most intense that I’ve seen, and trust me, I covered many a rowdy game in that gym when I worked at the Bennington Banner.
One of my favorite memories covering sports in Vermont was watching the battle between Fair Haven’s Sam Worthing and MAU’s Kyle Hurley last year. The two went into quadruple overtime in their championship match, before Worthing picked up the win.
I feel for Worthing, one of the county’s best athletes, that he won’t get a chance to defend his 132-pound state title.
The program that Scott Shaddock has created with the Slaters has so much history. I feel for him that he has to halt some of the preparation of the next wave of Fair Haven wrestlers that will eventually fill the shoes of Worthing and the recently-graduated Dylan Lee, among others.
A similarly strong Otter Valley squad was also a top-10 finisher at last year’s states. Levi Cram was a junior on last year’s Otters squad and finished third at states. I feel for him not getting a chance to get over the hump during his senior season.
His teammate Sam Martin was another third-place finisher who won’t have the chance to fight for a state title.
I remember talking to Springfield coach Don Beebe last winter. It was one of the first stories I did when I took over as sports editor last December.
He raved to me about how bright the Cosmos future was on the mat. With talent on the varsity roster and plenty in the pipeline, they were slated to make a big jump. Finishing 11th after a 18th place showing in 2019 was a huge step forward. We’ll have to wait another year to see what their next jump could be.
In central Vermont, Spaulding was a major story of last year’s state tournament.
The Crimson Tide finished third behind MAU and Essex, one of their best finishes in the last decade with a pair of individual state champions to show for it. What could their encore have been?
In indoor track, the Fair Haven boys were fourth in last year’s state tournament at Gardner-Collins Cage.
Could they have taken that next step and been among the top contenders for the state title? Athletes like Nathan Stone and Reilly Flanders make me think they could have.
Senior Patrick Cioffi at U-32 was a state champion in the 3000-meter run. It’s sad that he can’t defend his title. The same goes for a host of others.
I know athletes at Rutland and Springfield and so many more schools are thinking the same.
It’s hard not to think about what could have been. I know I’ll cherish basketball and hockey games and ski meets a little more this winter, knowing that not everybody is getting their chance to shine.
I’m going to keep my eyes locked to see if any of these athletes decide to pick up another sport to fill the void this winter.
Any of them would be a welcome addition because if they can handle the news of a season dashed, they can handle anything.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
