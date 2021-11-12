It has been on Tim (Johnson) Arsenault’s bucket list for a long time to sing the national anthem on Vermont Day at Fenway Park.
He hasn’t crossed that item off the list yet, but what he will do on Saturday just might trump the Fenway experience for very personal reasons.
Arsenault — his radio name is Tim Johnson — will sing the Star Spangled Banner before Saturday’s football game at Castleton University. His step grandson is the Spartans’ top receiver Anthony Martinez.
There is another family connection. Martinez’s aunt Shari Henry will be conveying the Anthem to the crowd in sign language as Johnson sings.
Castleton’s opponent is Gallaudet University, a school that is the only university in the world where living and learning uses sign language and English. Nearly all of Gallaudet’s students and football players are deaf.
Arsenault has been a familiar voice around southern Vermont for a long time as a radio personality. Listeners of Springfield radio station WCFR will remember him on their station decades ago and more recently he was news director and co-host of the Morning Brew in Brattleboro on WTSA where he also broadcast Brattleboro Union High football.
He recently retired from full-time radio.
He was inducted into the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and his accolades include being recognized by the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce as its Person of the Year.
He was the public address announcer for Anthony Martinez’s Pop Warner football games when Martinez was 9 years old.
One of his most cherished treasures is the Pop Warner helmet bearing Martinez autograph.
Martinez is Castleton’s leading receiver this season with 50 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns.
He will be playing in his final game at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Martinez is the child of deaf parents.
“The last time Gallaudet was here, their players were blown away because after Anthony caught a touchdown pass, he began signing to them,” Arsenault said.
Arsenault has been fully involved with his grandson’s Castleton football career and found it to be one of the most rewarding chapters of his life.
“Playing for coach (Tony) Volpone has made him blossom. He has turned his work ethic up even more and added 35 pounds of more muscle,” Arsenault said.
“Tony has been a very positive member of our program since he entered it,” Volpone said.
“He was injured early as a freshman, a high ankle sprain comes to mind,” Volpone said. “He missed a lot of games.
“A lot of times when someone is injured that early as a freshman it derails their career. He stuck it out and kept working and now he is one of the best receivers in the conference.”
Martinez and his senior classmates have endured a lot. There was the 2019 season where a succession of close games did not go their way followed by the lost COVID season of 2020.
Earning a win in front of the home crowd to finish with a winning (6-4) record would mean the world to them.
One senior’s status is uncertain. Starting quarterback Jake McCarthy was injured in the game at Alfred State and whether he starts will likely be a game-time decision.
Sophomore Evan Smith has played well in McCarthy’s stead this season. He has six touchdown passes with no interceptions.
The Castleton defense has the challenge of containing the Bison’s option attack with the talented Timel Benton as the triggerman.
Benton has thrown four TD passes this season but is also the Bison’s leading rusher with 683 yards and eight touchdowns.
“He is a dynamic player,” Volpone said.
Many Spartans will be walking off the field a final time, they hope with the taste of victory and a winning record.
They will be going into the “real world” hoping to make an impact.
Arsenault has an idea that you might see Martinez on a playing field again someday.
“I think he will eventually coach. If you watch him on the sidelines, he is always coaching up the younger players,” Arsenault said.
Arsenault has sung plenty of national anthems. He has belted them out at numerous Brattleboro Union High sporting events. He sang it in Poultney before the state championship softball game when the Colonels won a state title.
This one will be different in a very special way.
NOTES: St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Jake Cady earned Northeast-10 Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors as the Assumption quarterback. Cady completed four of seven passes for 86 yards and carried the ball 12 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-35 win over St. Anselm. Cady and the Greyhounds are at Bentley on Saturday. ... Hartford’s Tyler Hamilton is the fifth-leading tacker for Bates with 38 stops. He was in on four tackles in last week’s thrilling 25-24 win over Bowdoin. ... Dartmouth (7-1 and 4-1 in the Ivy League) kicks off in Hanover on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against Cornell. ... Middlebury hosts Tufts on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Both teams are 3-5 but on an upswing. Middlebury is trying to finish the season with three straight victories and the Jumbos with four straight wins. ... Norwich University’s bye comes in this 11th week so the Cadets wrap up their season at 2-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.