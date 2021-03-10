It’s time for the Swedish rock band Europe to rock on with The Final Countdown. Can it really be?
The season was short and oh so fast. But this is it. The last few games are on the table with girls basketball teams jockeying for the best possible playoff position.
CVU has had a stranglehold on the top spot in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings and the Redhawks haven’t let go of it.
Division IV Proctor joins next-door neighbor West Rutland in our rankings after going over to Mid-Vermont and fashioning a comeback win over that very talented team in its own gym.
Division IV is an alluring classification. Proctor, West Rutland and Mid-Vermont are all heavyweights with a chance to snare the top prize but Danville is the interloper to be wary of. The Indians could be the best of the bunch.
The eye-catcher is Danville’s 51-49 victory over Thetford, a good Division III team that has found its stride.
Coach Eric Ward has taken Thetford to the Final Four at Barre Auditorium each of the last nine years. After giving unbeaten Windsor its toughest game, the Panthers look as though they could find their way there again.
It is easy to get caught up in those neighboring rivals West Rutland and Proctor, not to mention their Southern Vermont League rival Mid-Vermont, when it comes to the Division IV title chase. Yet, all indications are that Danville is a red hot contender as well.
“Danville is a pretty strong team,” Richford coach Tim Lagasse said. “I think they are a top contender to make it to Barre.
“They are aggressive and scrappy. They like to run the floor.
“They are pretty balanced and very quick. They will press and get points in transition.”
You might be able to throw a hat over Danville, Mid-Vermont, Proctor and West Rutland in Division IV but a Windsor team that averages around 80 points a game looks to be most people’s favorite in Division III.
When Kabray Rockwood was watching his Windsor team scrimmage in the long preseason, he would turn to his assistant and ask, “Is our offense that good or is our defense that bad?”
The Yellow Jackets provided the answer. The offense is really good.
And so is the depth. Every game so many players do big things for the Jacks.
One example. In the latest victory against Rivendell, the Jackets got major contributions from at least six players: Elliot Rupp with 14 points, four assists and four steals; Reese Perry with 13 points and eight rebounds, Adi Prior with 11 points, Evelyn page and Ashley Grela with 10 points each and Peyton Richardson with nine points.
“I knew we could score, but 80 points in 32-minute games? That’s incredible,” Rockwood said.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses.
1. CVU 8-0 (1) — Defense. The Redhawks have held two Division I teams under 20 points and three others under 30.
2. Essex 8-0 (2) — Is there are a dream matchup materializing between CVU and the Hornets? Essex is averaging more than 77 points over the last three games.
3. Fair Haven 8-0 (3) — Thirteen points is the closest margin of victory for the Division II Slaters and that was against a good Division I Rutland team.
4. Windsor 7-0 (4) — The D-III Yellow Jackets looked slightly human against Thetford before obliterating Rivendell 73-31. The Jacks have been over 70 points in every game but one and twice have been in the 80s.
5. Rutland 6-2 (6) — The Ravens stood up to CVU as well as anyone has.
6. BFA-St. Albans 6-2 (5) — The Comets have won their games convincingly but I am more impressed by the five-point loss to Essex.
7. Lake Region 7-0 (UR) — The Rangers are coming off a win over Division I Rice and could pose the biggest threat to Windsor in Division III.
8. Enosburg 5-1 (UR) — The Hornets are fresh off a 10-point win over a very good North Country team.
9. West Rutland 8-0 (8) – Still, nobody has challenged the tall and talented Golden Horde. Maybe the test will come on Saturday. Mid-Vermont Christian is in town for a matinee.
10. Proctor 7-1 (UR) — That thrilling 70-67 win at Mid-Vermont put the Phantoms in the rankings for the first time this season. Maggie McKearin is on fire and has scored 30 points or more four times this season.
