CASTLETON —The entire American Legion baseball summer has been a masterpiece for Manchester Union Underground’s Max Brownlee. He has fashioned an impressive 6-1 record on the mound, stitching together performance after performance into a dazzling quilt.
But Thursday’s masterpiece, a 5-1 complete game victory over South Burlington is the one he would hang in the Louvre Museum.
“I think this is my best one to date because of the quality of the opponent,” Brownlee said.
South Burlington came into the State Tournament as the No. 1 seed from the Northern Division, thanks to a 16-4 record. They then defeated Lakes Region 7-2 on the tournament’s opening day on Wednesday.
In Thursday’s second game of the day at Castleton, Essex Post 91 defeated Brattleboro 6-3.
MANCHESTER 5, SB 1
Manchester Union Underground came into the game by being aggressive at the plate. They were not waiting on pitches, swinging early in the count and hitting the ball with authority.
That formula enabled them to score three runs in the top of first inning.
Brownlee led off the game by reaching on an error and Jack McCoy, Trevor Greene and Sam Steinman followed by lacing three consecutive base hits, Greene’s driving in a run. Then, Will Addington and Griff Briggs knocked in runs and Manchester already had more runs than Brownlee would need.
They built the lead to 5-0 with two more in the third. Danny Scarlotta had an RBI on a ground out and Briggs drove in another run with his second hit of the day.
Brownlee was sailing although the Wildcats did manage to avert the shutout with a run in the sixth on an RBI double by Cole Tarrant down the left field line.
Brownlee struck out seven against just one walk and a hit batsman. He allowed only four hits.
Cooper Smith started and took the loss. He went 5 2/3 innings before yielding to Keegan Goodwin.
McCoy, Addington and Briggs had two hits apiece to lead Manchester.
Goodwin had two hits for the Wildcats.
South Burlington’s biggest threat came in the sixth but Union Underground extinguished it with power pitching and defense. The Wildcats had two runners aboard with only one out and already had a run across in the inning. But Brownlee fanned the next batter and then McCoy made a great play from deep in the hole at shortstop to end the inning.
“I was just looking to get him out any way that I could,” Brownlee said of that key strikeout.
“All day we had good at-bats. There were only one or two at-bats that I was frustrated with,” Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki said.
“We hit the ball hard in that first inning and this lineup is capable of doing that.”
Winning the first two games in the tournament has Manchester in an enviable position.
“We’ll see. We are in a good spot,” Lewicki said.
ESSEX 6, BRATT 3
Defending state champion Essex Post 91 seemed to be in control of this one with a 5-1 lead.
But things got very interesting once Brattleboro Post 5 sliced the lead to 6-3.
Brattleboro’s Aidan Davis, who already had a three-run homer on Wednesday at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field, was at the plate as the tying run in the seventh inning.
Turner Clews drew a walk and William Thurber singled to set the table for the dramatic moment that brought Davis to the plate.
This time Davis tapped the ball back to the box and one out later, the champions were celebrating.
Essex coach Reece Tanguay gave the ball to Matthew Safer with the idea of seeing how far he could go on the 105-pitch limit.
He did his job, going five-plus innings and leaving with a 5-1 lead.
“We were going to have him pitch as deep as he could,” Tanguay said. “He has been awesome all year.
“He didn’t pitch much in high school (Essex High) but he has pitched about 40 innings for us this season.
“Staying in the winners’ bracket is huge.”
The plan, if it materializes, is for Tanguay to give the ball to Andrew Goodrich for Sunday’s championship game.
Goodrich earned the win in the tourney opener on Wednesday.
“He is a great player and he’s got a great head, too,” Tanguay said of Gooodrch, the MVP of the 2021 American Legion State Tournament.
Essex grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning, a frame in which they banged out five hits. Will Erickson, Goodrich, Safer, Ben Deibler and Dusablon collected those hits and Eli Bostwick contributed a sacrifice fly.
The lead held up as Safer was in control.
Goodrich had a double and a single and Storm Dusablon also had a two-hit game for Post 91.
Tanguay said about half the team is comprised of players who tasted that championship success last summer.
“They know what it takes to win. They would at least like to get to the Regionals,” Tanguay said.
