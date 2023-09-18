Dick Terry was one of two boys in his class at Henderson Central School in Henderson, New York. Not surprisingly, the high school teams he played on did not win a lot of games.
“We almost never won,” Terry said.
One sport he never played in high school was soccer. Henderson Central School did not have it.
He could not have possibly known that it was the game about to become an enormous piece of his life.
His first exposure to soccer was at Cortland State where he began playing for the Red Dragons as a sophomore.
After graduating from Cortland, he was a graduate assistant at Penn State for a year and then came to Castleton State College where he started the men’s soccer program in 1958.
Five years later, his Spartans became NAIA national champions.
“I came from a program of not winning,” Terry said reflecting on his high school days. “A national championship was the farthest thing from my mind.”
One thing he noticed, he said, when he began coaching college soccer is that the coaching of the game was really bad. The coaches had not caught up to the intricacies of the sport.
“I said, ‘I’ve got to do something to change soccer,’” Terry said.
He did. His Spartans put up an ostentatious 122-44-7 record during his 14 years of coaching the game at Castleton.
His teams won two New England championships and three NAIA District titles but it was the national championship in 1963 that is the crown jewel of his tenure. Serving as a reminder of that year is a team photo prominently displayed in the Hall of Fame Room off the lobby of Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Determined to elevate the game of soccer and its coaching methods, he did it through patience on teams where the roster was liberally dotted by those who had never played the game.
“It was about his ability to translate skills. Half of our players had never played soccer,” said Mark Mooney, a member of that 1963 squad. “He made something sophisticated simple. He did not try to overwhelm us.”
Even when he reached the pinnacle, he continued to be a student of the game. When he was teaching a course at Castleton on Soccer Coaching in 1973, he asked each student in the class to submit a drill. One drill piqued his interest to the point where he thought of implementing it it and stopped to make a note of the drill during class.
The Spartans were national co-champions in 1963 because the game against Earlham College of Richmond, Indiana could not be played due to a blizzard in Frostburg, Maryland.
The Spartans felt they had already beaten the best team in the field when they toppled defending national champion East Stoudsburg State 2-1 in the semifinal game.
Goalkeeper Lee Orvis was named MVP of the tournament and Terry was expecting him back for the 1964 season.
Orvis, a catcher for the Castleton baseball team, signed a contract with the New York Yankees so was he was not back for 1964 and Terry trained Charlie Turek and the Spartans kept winning.
Terry used a trampoline in coaching his goalkeepers.
Mooney called up Vermont State University President Mike Smith in front of the audience at Castleton’s Hall of Fame ceremony and made a proposal to him that Dick Terry’s name adorn the athletic fields in a prominent place.
“We want it emblazoned where the people can see it. We aren’t asking for the stadium. Mr. Wolk (former president Dave Wolk) deserves that,” Mooney said.
The stadium is named Dave Wolk Stadium for the president who started football at the school with the program playing the first game in 2009.
Saturday, Terry was introduced to the crowd at Dave Wolk Stadium at the Homecoming football game between the Spartans and Norwich University.
Terry is living in Port St. Lucie in retirement if you want to call it that. He is still coaching, teaching pickleball three days a week.
Terry can still execute what he teaches. He recently achieved the golden pickle in a pickleball game, meaning he was the only server in the game, successfully serving 11 straight points so that his team won the contest without the opponent ever having an opportunity to serve.
Yes, the national champion is still coaching and still winning.
Perhaps Terry’s biggest contribution to soccer in Vermont is the players that he produced who became high school coaches. They were ambassadors for the game, spreading the love and teachings of Terry.
Mooney, for example, started the high school soccer program at Middlebury.
Orvis coached the 1970 Proctor High School team to a state title, beating CVU 2-0 in the overall state championship game at St. Michael’s College to earn the trip to the first New England High School Soccer Tournament in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Mooney and Orvis were only two from that team who impacted soccer after graduating from Castleton.
Dick Terry was on a crusade to upgrade soccer. His influence is still felt.