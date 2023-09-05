There’s not much that compares to a Week 1 victory in high school football.
It gives validation to all of the hard work a team has put during the dog days of August. It gives hope that in big moments a team will be at its best.
The moments don’t get any bigger than in the second half in a close game. There were a bunch of teams that showed an ability to not be fazed by that pressure in Week 1.
The Lyndon Institute football team trailed a very good Mill River team by 18 points deep into the third quarter, but there was still time on the clock and the Vikings knew they had life.
They resurrected their winning hopes and stormed back by making big play after big play on offense, and on special teams, recovering a crucial onside kick.
The Hartford football team cruised past St. Johnsbury in a Thursday night contest, but you wouldn’t expect that if you looked at the score midway through the second quarter, where the Hilltoppers were up by a point.
The narrative quickly changed with quarterback Brayden Trombly and a potent supporting cast changing the complexion in an instant going into the half and into the third quarter.
Essex was stuck in a back and forth contest with a young but talented Rutland squad, but came up with a crucial blocked point after attempt and some big defensive stops that helped them secure a Week 1 win.
North Country and Spaulding both looked like they might pick up a loss in the opening week, both going down by double digits heading into the second half, but they responded in a massive way after the break.
The Falcons scored 22 points in the second half and held the Seawolves scoreless, while the Crimson Tide scored 34 points in the second half against a solid Mount Abraham squad.
All of these teams showed in Week 1 that when the moment is the biggest, they don’t plan to back down.
A handful of these squads found their way into the top 10 of the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings of the season.
1. Hartford 1-0. Pick your poison with who you try to stop on this Hartford offense. There are talented skills players all over the field. This is a group that has grown together over the last few years and may be ready to climb to the top if they keep this momentum rolling.
2. Middlebury 1-0. The Tigers looked like every bit of the Division I title contender they were last year on Friday, cruising past Brattleboro in the Bears’ return to D-I.
3. Burr and Burton 1-0. The Bulldogs made a statement with a win against defending champion CVU on Saturday. Now they get a shot at a team that accounted for two of their three losses last year, playing at Middlebury. That is as marquee as it gets this early in the season.
4. Bellows Falls 1-0. The Terriers reload every single year and figure to be a contender again. Shutting out a Springfield team that many think will take a big step this year is an impressive result in Week 1.
5. Essex 1-0. The Hornets were impressive in the second half against Rutland. Their offense proved plenty capable, despite losing of their top offensive players in tight end Josh Brown to graduation.
6. CVU 0-1. The Redhawks took a loss in Week 1, but figure to be a contender with a very strong quarterback in Ollie Cheer. They’ll need to get off to quicker start than they did in Manchester, where they fell behind 14-0 through the opening quarter.
7. Fair Haven 1-0. The Slaters took care of business and dominated against rival Poultney on Saturday. Their quarterback Joe Buxton is one of the best in the state and he showed that ability with four touchdown passes. The schedule gets much more difficult this week with Mount Anthony coming to town.
8. North Country 1-0. The Falcons responded well after a slow start and knocked off a Division I opponent in Week 1. That’s a huge confidence boost heading to a tough matchup in the Barrel Bowl against Lyndon this week.
9. Rutland 0-1. RHS was right there with a very good Essex team for much of the game and held a lead at one point. Rutland may be on the less experienced side this year, but will be a tough out any time they take the field.
10. Lyndon 1-0. The Vikings showed a ton of resolve to erase an 18-point deficit against a contending Mill River squad on Saturday. They’d love to carry that momentum into their matchup with rival North Country.
On the bubble: Mount Anthony, St. Johnsbury, BFA St. Albans, Colchester, Milton, Spaulding, Rice, Windsor.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. Hartford; 2. Middlebury; 3. BBA; 4. Essex; 5. CVU.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. Fair Haven. 3. North Country; 4. Lyndon; 5. Colchester.
Division III: 1. Windsor, 2. Woodstock; 3. Mill River; 4. BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille; 5. Oxbow.