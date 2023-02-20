It can become cliché to say the season in a marathon, not a sprint, but a handful of Vermont boys basketball teams will argue that this cliché holds a ton of weight.
With playoff season less than a week away, teams are jockeying for positioning to better their chances of success in pursuit of a state championship.
Multiple teams have done a lot over the last handful of weeks to turn around seasons that once looked bleak.
Division I Rutland has one of the strongest winning cultures in the state with trips to Patrick Gymnasium being commonplace over the last decade.
For the first half of the season, it looked those dreams would be futile this winter when RHS got off to a 3-7 start and sat in the basement of the Division I playoff chase.
Things have quickly changed since that midway point. Rutland has rattled off wins eight of its last nine games and now looks poised to have a home game at Keefe Gymnasium next week.
Rutland’s depth has shown in a big way over the last handful of weeks as its won on the back of its defense some nights and its offense in other games.
Eli Pockette and Tyler Weatherhogg are a relentless backcourt duo, especially on the defensive end. Eric Swain can play on the wing or down low just the same and Luke DelBianco and Will Fuller are a tough duo to contain inside.
Braeden Elnicki has gotten very comfortable in the sixth man role, where his scoring can spark tons of RHS runs.
Many had a feeling Rutland would really hit its stride in the second half of the season and RHS certainly held up its end of the bargain.
Harwood hasn’t made it to the Barre Auditorium for the state semifinals since 2012 and hasn’t won it all since 1988. The championship drought may continue, but dreams of a 30-minute trip to Barre are viable.
The Highlanders were once in a very similar spot to D-I Rutland when they got off to a 4-8 start, but since has won five straight games.
That winning streak has shifted Harwood into the top half of the Division II standings and a home playoff game could be in the cards.
Being home isn’t something this Highlanders team has experienced this season. Water damage to the gym has effectively made them nomads this winter.
That figures to change with the work on the gym being completed and the girls hoops team hosting a playoff game on Tuesday.
It could be a great treat for a Harwood team that boasts a very solid lineup. Lewis Clapp and Joshua McHugh hold it down on the block, while Tobey Bellows, Cooper Olney and Cole Hill provide the guard presence.
The Highlanders can be a little hit or miss this season, but if they can lock in as they’re capable of, they could be a dangerous club in the coming weeks.
We’ve reached our final Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings of the season. Let’s jump into the rankings, which were constructed before Tuesday’s games. Records are through Monday’s games and previous rankings are in parentheses.
1. CVU 17-1 (1). The last time a team came within single digits of the Redhawks was back on Jan. 24 against South Burlington. This squad has continued to look like the class of Division I.
2. Spaulding 18-0 (2). The Crimson Tide have to be considered favorites in their final two games as they try to finish perfect in the regular season. It would be a shock if this team doesn’t get to Barre.
3. Rice 16-2 (3). The Green Knights’ offense has gone to another level over the last couple weeks, scoring more than 80 points twice and more than 70 points twice. Dreams of a fourth straight championship are very much alive.
4. Fair Haven 19-0 (4). The Slaters blew past rival MSJ in the second half of their showdown last week. A really elite Hartford team is the only thing in the way of regular season perfection.
5. Montpelier 15-3 (5). The Solons were perfect this past week, running their win streak to nine games since their loss to rival Spaulding.
6. Hartford 17-2 (6). The Hurricanes adjusted really well in their game against MSJ on Monday. Hartford is enjoying its best season in more than 80 years. The last time the Canes had won 17 games was the 1939-1940 season.
7. North Country 17-2 (8). The Falcons made a statement last week, finishing a season sweep of a very strong Division I Mount Mansfield squad. We’ll learn a lot about how viable this team’s state title hopes are when playoffs get going.
8. South Burlington 11-7 (7). The Wolves have struggled to get over the hump over the last few games and are riding a three-game losing skid. None of the games have been blowouts, but this is the time of year a team wants to be winning those competitive games.
9. St. Johnsbury 11-7 (9). A double-digit loss to Mount Mansfield is a setback, but the Hilltoppers are still very much capable of getting to Patrick Gymnasium as they’ve played a lot better in the second half of the season.
10. Rutland 11-8 (UR). RHS is one of the hottest teams in the state in the back half of the season. Rutland has shown it can win in multiple different ways and a return trip to Patrick Gymnasium can’t be ruled out.
On the bubble: BFA-St. Albans, Mount Mansfield, Mount St. Joseph, Winooski.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. Rice; 3. So. Burlington; 4. St. Johnsbury; 5. Rutland.
Division II: 1. Spaulding; 2. Fair Haven; 3. Montpelier; 4. Hartford; 5. North Country.
Division III: 1. Winooski; 2. Hazen; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. Thetford; 5. Richford.
Division IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Rivendell; 3. Danville; 4. Mid-Vermont Christian; 5. Blue Mountain.
