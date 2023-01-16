For many Vermont high school boys basketball teams, this midpoint of the regular season is quickly approaching.
Most teams have tasted the bitter feeling of defeat at least one time this season, but five squads were still living in the glow of perfection heading into the week.
Rice in Division I, Spaulding and Fair Haven in Division II, Winooski in Division III and Long Trail in Division IV all bring a perfect record into the week, hoping to continue the special seasons that are brewing at their respective schools.
The Green Knights have played one of the tougher schedules in the state and tackled every challenge that has come at them. Rice’s experience is surely paying dividends as nearly all of the main contributors from its state championship team of a year ago are back.
Their wins against Montpelier and CVU stand out above the rest, but they’ve faced many of the state’s best and come out on top.
Spaulding’s biggest win of the year so far has clearly been its triumph against Montpelier and the rest of its games have been an exercise in dominance. Outside of the showdown with the Solons, no other team has been within 30 points of the Crimson Tide.
Just this past week against a very solid Lyndon team, Spaulding put up 83 points and had six players in double figures for scoring.
Amidst the talk of the central Vermont powers, Fair Haven’s current undefeated record has gone a little under the radar, but the Slaters just keep on picking up wins.
Fair Haven has proven it can beat tough competition, beating its second Division I team last week against Burr and Burton Academy. Sawyer Ramey has been fantastic, but guys like Sam Barber, Phil Bean and Joe Buxton have really stepped up their games.
Winooski was the only undefeated Division III club remaining at the start of the week with defending champion Hazen suffering their first loss to Thetford Academy.
The Spartans have been dominant in the early stretches of the season with their closest game being decided by 19 points.
Long Trail holds the distinction of being undefeated in Division IV. The Mountain Lions really broke onto the scene last year and have continued their elite play this winter.
One of LTS’s most impressive wins was its six-point triumph against Mid-Vermont Christian, which could be a preview of what could come at the Barre Auditorium in the playoffs
A few of these undefeated clubs keep going strong in the top 10 of this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Let’s jump into the rankings, which were constructed before Tuesday’s games. A team’s previous ranking is in parentheses.
1. Rice 9-0 (1). The Green Knights blew out a pair of very solid Chittenden County teams this past week. They have a challenging stretch coming up, but they just continue to rattle off wins. This spot is there’s until someone takes it from them.
2. CVU 8-1 (2). The Redhawks’ lone loss was to Rice, and since that loss, no team has come closer than 17 points of CVU. The Redhawks get their next shot at the Green Knights in early February. Don’t be shocked if those two teams are playing for all the marbles at Patrick Gymnasium in March.
3. Spaulding 6-0 (3). The Crimson Tide have continued to look like the team to beat in Division II and their depth is something that can’t be ignored. One of the most anticipated rematches of the season is scheduled for Friday when Spaulding travels to Montpelier.
4. Montpelier 5-2 (4). The Solons have their shot at revenge against the rival Crimson Tide on Friday. Their only two losses are to Spaulding and Rice and no other teams have come particularly close in keeping up with the two-time defending champions.
5. Fair Haven 8-0 (5). The Slaters are about to enter the heart of their Division II schedule with the likes of Otter Valley, Hartford and Mount St. Joseph posing tough challenges in the coming weeks. Fair Haven’s goal is to get to Barre and that goal is looking more and more viable by the day.
6. Mount Mansfield 5-3 (UR). A matchup with a Rutland team that is better than its record lets on after these rankings were made on Tuesday is a test, but the Cougars have proven themselves capable of contending. They found ways to beat two very good Chittenden County teams this past week.
7. South Burlington 5-3 (6). The Wolves lost by 10 points to a very good Mount Mansfield team. They may not be in the tier of teams like Rice and CVU, but they own plenty of impressive wins this season.
8. St. Johnsbury 4-2 (7). The Hilltoppers were idle this past week, so they can’t drop down too much. The team has prided itself on the defensive end of the floor, keeping opponents below 45 points in half of its games. BFA-St. Albans was a tough test after these rankings were constructed on Tuesday.
9. North Country 7-2 (10). The Falcons were perfect this past week, going 2-0 to move up a spot in the rankings. All signs point to them earning a high seed in the D-II tournament, as they’ll be favored in the majority of games on the back half of their schedule.
10. Mount St. Joseph 6-2 (UR). Owen Traynor is playing the best basketball of his life and MSJ might have unlocked something in big man Dezmond Krakowka. The Mounties are a team nobody can take lightly in Division II.
On the bubble: Hartford, BFA-St. Albans, Brattleboro, Winooski.
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Rice; 2. CVU; 3. Mount Mansfield; 4. South Burlington; 5. St. Johnsbury.
Division II: 1. Spaulding; 2. Montpelier; 3. Fair Haven; 4. North Country; 5. Mount St. Joseph.
Division III: 1. Winooski; 2. Hazen; 3. Thetford; 4. Bellows Falls; 5. Vergennes.
Division IV: 1. Long Trail; 2. Mid-Vermont Christian; 3. Rivendell; 4. Blue Mountain; 5. Twinfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.