After months of unpredictability and question marks, Vermont high school athletes finally have something certain in their lives.
Secretary of Education Dan French announced at Gov. Phil Scott's twice-weekly press conference Tuesday that schools will move into Step 3 of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance on Saturday.
As a result, the high school sports schedule can begin Saturday.
"We decided to make the transition date on Saturday since the change in step level is also connected to our sport guidance," French said. "Moving to Step 3 will permit the start of interscholastic competitions this weekend. We wanted to give our student-athletes an extra weekend for what has already been a shortened season."
French said the move to Step 3 was based on a pair of variables: the "overall health conditions of the virus in Vermont" and the ability of schools to implement the state's required health guidance.
According to French, the state measured the latter "objectively through anecdotal observation, based on frequent, if not daily, conversations with principals and superintendents."
French said, to date, the state has not seen transmission of the virus in schools.
"We opened our schools under Step 2 to give schools the opportunity to practice the implementation of the more strict requirements," he said.
Schools have been practicing since Sept. 8, the first day of school in the state. Since then athletes and coaches have waited for the go-ahead to begin playing games between schools.
Most of this week's originally scheduled games were cancelled following a decision last week to temporarily remain in Step 2. French spoke with superintendents Thursday to discuss the timeline for the move to Step 3 and the fact that schools would not move to Step 3 at the start of this week.
Games on Saturday will mark the first high school sports contests to take place in the state since March, when the girls basketball state tournament was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring sports season was delayed and eventually canceled due to the pandemic.
Central Vermont teams will be hard-pressed to squeeze in games Saturday due to the relatively short notice, but several coaches are scrambling to organize scrimmages for the weekend. Tuesday's schedule includes girls soccer home openers at Spaulding, Stowe, U-32 and Randolph. Spaulding football will visit Lyndon the same day.
The Spaulding, Stowe, U-32 and Randolph boys will host soccer matches next Wednesday. Blue Mountain will visit Twinfield-Cabot for boys and girls soccer Wednesday, while U-32 field hockey is set to host Harwood.
