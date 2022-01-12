Who knew how important 32 minutes of basketball could really be? It’s something coaches and players could have taken for granted in the past, but they surely aren’t this season.
The world and the little state of Vermont is in a crazy time right now and teams never really know when a practice, a game, even a season could be snatched away from forces outside their control.
This winter sports season has been all about the starts and stops. It’s been disjointed at best.
A team gets into a flow playing a few games in a row, but then a string of postponements threatens to quell the momentum they’ve built up.
Vermont high school boys basketball contenders have felt that in a big way over the last few weeks.
Going through teams’ results and the standings in preparation for putting together this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings, there were more contenders than not that were without a game this past week.
There are some clubs that haven’t even had their first tip off of 2022, almost halfway into the month.
The Rutland boys basketball team was one of the contenders that finally got its first game of 2022 earlier this week. The result was a blowout win against Middlebury, but Raiders coach Mike Wood would be the first to tell you there was some rust for his guys.
“It was great to play a game and have kids competing and keeping this season going,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood after the win.
That’s what this season will be about. How quickly a team shake off that rust and resort back to the level of play they’re capable of could be a major reason for success or failure.
With so many teams not playing, there won’t be any big swings up or down in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings. We just want all the teams to safely get back to playing. That’s what makes this time of year so fun.
Records and analysis is through Tuesday’s games and the previous week’s ranking are in parentheses.
1. Rice 5-0 (1). The Green Knights were dominant in their first game since before Christmas, beating a solid Burr and Burton squad by 33 points. Somebody has to knock them off before they get knocked off the pedestal of these rankings.
2. Rutland (3). The Raiders showed a ton of balance in their convincing win against Middlebury earlier in the week. That’s something that will serve Rutland well heading down the stretch. Teams can’t key on one guy.
3. St. Johnsbury 4-0 (2). The Hilltoppers were coming off a big 2-0 week, but haven’t had the chance to play since. Such is life in the 2021-2022 season. Their record is still perfect, but a couple tough tests are coming up later in the month.
4. Montpelier 3-1 (4). The Solons were finally scheduled to play a game Wednesday night against rival Harwood ending a two-week layoff. Their lone loss is to Rice and they hold wins over Essex and Spaulding, an impressive resume.
5. North Country 7-0 (5). The Falcons hadn’t played since the last rankings, but were scheduled to host Mount Abraham Wednesday night. North Country looks as strong a bet as any to make it back to Barre Auditorium if it can stay healthy.
6. MSJ 6-0 (6). Things got a little shaky down the stretch, but the Mounties held off a scrappy Windsor team on Tuesday. There is some youth on MSJ’s roster, but they’re growing up fast and shining in big roles.
7. Spaulding 4-1 (7). The Crimson Tide are quietly putting together quite the resume in the early going. After last week’s battle with Montpelier, Spaulding gave U-32 its first loss this week. The Tide are a Barre Aud contender for sure.
8. Hazen 6-0 (8). The Wildcats were off since the last rankings, but still look like the team to beat in Division III. They already hold wins over perennial title contender Williamstown, along with Enosburg and Peoples Academy.
9. Hartford 5-1 (9). The Hurricanes have plenty of depth that should keep them in games with the state’s best. They already hold a win over a Division I opponent and have a chance for another one on Friday against Brattleboro.
10. Essex 2-3 (10). The Hornets are hanging on by a thread in the top-10 on the back of their win against South Burlington in late December. After three postponements, Essex has the chance to make the ultimate statement heading to Rice on Friday.
On the bubble: Fair Haven, CVU, South Burlington, U-32, Williamstown
TOP FIVESDivision I: 1. Rice; 2. Rutland; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. Essex; 5. CVU.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. North Country; 3. MSJ; 4. Spaulding; 5. Hartford.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Williamstown; 3. Winooski; 4. Enosburg; 5. Windsor.
Division IV: 1. Rivendell; 2. Long Trail; 3. Blue Mountain; 4. Proctor; 5. White River Valley.
