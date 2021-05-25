The most exciting time of the high school spring sports season is right around the corner. This week serves as the final primer for playoff time, the first spring playoffs played in two years in Vermont.
The goal of every team is to lock up multiple home games in the postseason. You reduce the long bus rides, get more of your fans in attendance and hopefully make your run to a potential state championship much smoother.
It’s something a team like U-32 has its focus on this week. A few years ago, the Raiders didn’t have many home games in general due to an issue with their field. If U-32 can take care of business, there will be a couple times in the coming week or two, where the Division II playoffs will make a stop in the state’s capital.
It’s why matchups this week are so important in crowded playoff hunts. The Raiders have a marquee matchup with massive playoff implications on Thursday against Harwood. Both teams have high-class pitching staffs, making this game a central Vermonter’s dream.
Other teams in D-II like undefeated Hartford and current No. 2 Spaulding have a tough schedule ahead. After Wednesday’s game against Windsor, Hartford has a matchup with D-I St. Johnsbury looming on Thursday and the Canes take on a tough Otter Valley squad later in the week. The Crimson Tide took on an elite Enosburg club on Tuesday and strong D-III Hazen awaits them on Thursday.
In Division I, a showdown between Essex and Colchester could help clear up a crowded playoff race on Thursday.
Outside of the Spaulding game, Hazen had a big matchup with Peoples Academy on Tuesday as both teams battle for top spots in Division III. Bellows Falls, a team that has been hot late in the year, has a massive test on Saturday, looking to knock off undefeated White River Valley.
Between Green Mountain’s contest Otter Valley on Tuesday and Mount Anthony on Friday, the Chieftains will have had multiple chances to pick up valuable index points.
A D-IV showdown between White River Valley and Blue Mountain took place on Tuesday with the Bucks trying to lock up a high-seed in the tournament.
This is just a sampling of the many matchups that have major implications for the baseball pairings, which come out on Monday.
Let’s jump into the final 2021 installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings.
A reminder that these rankings and analysis were put together before Tuesday’s games. Records are updated through Monday’s games and previous rankings are in parentheses.
1. Hartford 12-0 (3) – Championship contenders find a way to win and that’s exactly what the Hurricanes did against a strong Fair Haven club Monday night.
2. CVU 11-3 (1) – All-in-all, still a very strong week for CVU, going 2-1 since we last did these rankings. The Redhawks are knocked down slightly by a 1-0 loss to Rice, but they still control their destiny atop D-I.
3. Essex 10-3 (4) – Heading into Tuesday, the Hornets were 3-0 since the last rankings. The most impressive of the three was a one-run win against Rice.
4. Spaulding 11-2 (5) – The Tide’s seven-game win streak was snapped this past week by D-I contender South Burlington, but they bounced back nicely to beat the other team to beat them this year, Mount Abraham, and they did it in convincing fashion.
5. Brattleboro 9-1 (8) – These rankings were made before the Colonels matchup with a surging BBA club on Tuesday, but impressive wins against MAU and Otter Valley, along with some big offense against Rutland, gives Brattleboro a bump up a few notches.
6. U-32 8-2 (6) – Another week, another incredible outing by Owen Kellington. Seventeen strikeouts, allowing one hit, ain’t too shabby going up against elite Lyndon. U-32 did get tripped by D-III favorite Thetford this week, but the Raiders are in solid position for a high D-II seed.
7. Colchester 9-4 (7) – Losing by one run to CVU is nothing to cry home about. The Lakers bounced back nicely with two wins, one using elite pitching and another with great offense.
8. Rice 6-4 (2) – Rice sees a bit a tumble down in the rankings after losing two one-run games, but the Green Knights had their most impressive win of the season on Saturday, edging CVU 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel.
9. White River Valley 11-0 (9) – The Wildcats have been head and shoulders above the competition in D-IV so far, showing talent and depth not often seen in the division. The target will be squarely on their back next week.
10. Burr and Burton 9-4 (UR) – Vermont high school baseball fans have seen just how elite BBA can be in recent years. This younger Bulldogs squad is peaking at the right time.
On the bubble: Harwood, Lyndon, Mount Anthony, South Burlington
Our top fives
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. Essex; 3. Brattleboro; 4. Colchester; 5. Rice
Division II: 1. Hartford; 2. Spaulding; 3. U-32; 4. Harwood; 5. Lyndon
Division III: 1. Thetford; 2. Bellows Falls; 3. Peoples; 4. Hazen; 5. Montpelier
Division IV: 1. White River Valley; 2. Blue Mountain; 3. Arlington; 4. Proctor; 5. MSJ
