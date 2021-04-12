SOUTH BURLINGTON — The eighth class of inductees for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted in a virtual celebration to be aired on Thursday, April 29.
The inductees will be also be honored with the next class at the next in-person dinner in 2022. All tickets purchased for the previous scheduled dates can be used at future events or if ticket holders wish to receive a refund, please e-mail at vermontsportshall@gmail.com
In addition to the support of the event’s title sponsor, Myers Waste of Winooski, video tributes from other sponsors for inductees will be part of the virtual event hosted by Mike McCune, sports director of WCAX TV.
These tributes will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Hall. The Hall’s previous events have raised close to $20,000 for PCAVT.
The 2020-21 inductees are: standout cross country and track star Tara Chaplin of Middlesex; Legendary UVM ice hockey coach Jim Cross; All-Star hockey player and coach Toby Ducolon of St. Albans; Renowned gymnastics champion Debbie Dunkley of South Burlington; Olympic ski jumper Jeff Hastings of Norwich; Basketball legends Ed Hockenbury of Northfield and Sarah Schreib of East Fairfield; Record-setting golfer Thomas ‘Tom’ Pierce of Rutland; Fabled golf pro and basketball player Libby Smith of Essex; Women’s ice hockey pioneer, Carol Weston of Bristol, and Mickey and Ginny Cochran, the David Hakins inductees, for exceptional promotion of sports, athletics and recreation in the state.
To find out more about this class of inductees and all others, visit the official website of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame at www.vermontsportshall.com
The event will be broadcast live online, available after for replay online and aired on community cable systems throughout Vermont. The link to the event will be available on www.vermontsportshall.com
MEN’S LACROSSE
UVM 16, UML 5
LOWELL, Mass. — Michael McCormack paced a balanced offense and Vermont’s defense was stout as the Catamounts got back to their winning ways with a 16-5 victory over UMass Lowell Saturday afternoon.
He scored five times, four coming in the second half, and dished out an assist in the win.
For the second time this season, McCormack was named the America East Offensive Player of the Week, as announced on Monday.
The lefty from Williamstown, Massachusetts has 11 goals and 12 points against the Riverhawks this season.
UVM improves to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play.
Saturday’s win sets up a key America East battle Friday night at Virtue Field. No. 19 UAlbany comes to town for a 6 p.m. start under the lights in Burlington.
Vermont jumped back into national rankings to No. 20 in the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll. The Cats are receiving votes in the USILA Top 20.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
UVM 17, UML 11
LOWELL, Mass. — Vermont’s offense exploded for a 12-goal first half en route to a 17-11 victory over UMass Lowell on Saturday afternoon at Cushing Field.
The Riverhawks’ offense clicked early with a pair of goals in the first two minutes from Molly Shaw and Izzy Liquori, but the Catamounts quickly countered with goals from Grace Giancola and Dani Paterno.
Liquori netted one more goal before Vermont rattled off five unanswered goals in just over five minutes. UVM closed out the opening half with a 10-1 run in the final 15:25 for the 12-4 lead at the break.
Paterno opened the scoring for the Cats in the second half with a free position marker 1:33 into the frame. Maris Large converted on a pair of free position shots for Vermont as the Catamounts rolled from there.
Vermont returns home to host UMBC on Saturday at Virtue Field. The opening draw is set for 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM semis set
BOSTON — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team will face the No. 1 seed from Division B Stony Brook in the America East semifinals Thursday at 6 p.m. America East announced the championship pairings Saturday afternoon.
As the 2021 regular season champion, UMass Lowell will host both semifinal games Thursday and the championship Saturday. All three contests will air live on AmericaEast.TV.
