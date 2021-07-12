BARRE — Waterbury Center’s Tanner Woodard pulled the year’s biggest upset by earning his first career Flying Tiger victory during the Triple Crown Series feature at Thunder Road.
The rookie withstood fierce pressure from veterans Stephen Martin, Sam Caron and Joel Hodgdon to prevail in wire-to-wire fashion during the 75-lap main event. Woodard earned the pole after charging from ninth to fourth in his qualifying heat for a plus-five score. He immediately was under attack, as Caron stayed close to his rear bumper as they pulled away from the field.
Hodgdon eventually got out of the pack and reeled in the duo. When Caron attempted to go inside Woodard on lap 31, the longtime ice hockey player deked the veteran by using the lapped car of Jamon Perry to his advantage. Hodgdon took advantage as well and moved past Caron for second.
Just before halfway, the event’s only two caution flags flew. Jeff Oeschger spun on the frontstretch to bring out the first yellow. Justin Prescott and Phil Potvin tangled while coming to the restart, with fifth-place driver Cameron Ouellette suffering damage as the field came back around. When the race got going again, Hodgdon struggled on the outside groove. He slid all the way to fifth as Caron, Stephen Martin and Robert Gordon charged toward the front.
Caron and Martin began a two-barreled assault on Woodard, with Hodgdon eventually righting the ship and running down the leaders with 10 laps remaining. But Woodard could not be rattled. He again used Perry as a barrier, and Caron was unable to find the grip he needed when he went to the outside with seven laps remaining. Martin moved into second place and pressed Woodard the rest of the way, but the 17-year-old held on to capture his first Triple Crown winner’s trophy.
Martin wound up in second place. Caron crossed the line third but was later disqualified for a tread-width violation, giving Hodgdon the final spot on the podium. Gordon, Logan Powers, Mike Martin, Jaden Perry, Kelsea Woodard, Derrick Calkins and Jason Pelkey rounded out the top-10.
Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey raced to his second career Late Model victory and first since 2017. Pelkey started seventh in the 50-lap feature and was already up to the second spot by lap nine. He quickly reeled in pole-sitter Jim Morris of Barre before swinging outside and poking his bumper out front with 15 complete.
Morris hung with Pelkey for several circuits before the new leader finally establishes some breathing room. With the race going green to the checkered flag, Pelkey got stronger every lap and sped way from the field.
Matthew Smith came on strong late in the race. Despite brushing the front-stretch wall with six laps to go, he was able to get around Morris three laps later to claim the runner-up spot. Morris came home third, while points leader Jason Corliss stole fourth place by using the inside lane to pass Scott Dragon on the final lap. Brendan Moodie, Trampas Demers, Kyle Pembroke, Cooper Bouchard and Brandon Lanphear finished sixth through 10th, respectively.
Barre’s Tyler Whittemore became a first-time Street Stock winner by roaring to victory in their 25-lap feature. Whittemore haunted pole-sitter Kasey Collins like a ghost as they motored away from the field over the first 13 laps. Just after reaching the halfway mark, Whittemore made a slingshot move to pass Collins on the backstretch to take the top spot.
With five laps to go, Collins’ car shut down entering turn one to bring out the race’s only caution. Waterbury’s Thomas Peck lined up alongside Whittemore for the restart, but he drifted backwards and watched as Trevor Jaques gained momentum.
Jaques attempted to go inside entering turn three with three laps to go, but Whittemore slammed the door. Graniteville’s Justin Blakely rushed to second as Jaques lost speed. Blakely moved toward Whittemore’s outside but was unable to make it stick as Whittemore’s triumphed.
Shelburne’s Kaiden Fisher charged around Jaques on the final lap to nab the third spot. Points leader Tommy Smith came from 18th to finish fifth. Kyler Davis, Michael “Biffer” Gay, Scott Weston, Luke Peters and Josh Lovely also secured top-10 finishes.
Graniteville’s Frank Putney collected his first victory of the season and the fifth of his career in the Road Warrior feature. Putney was running fourth midway through the 20-lap feature when Fred Fleury flew a little too high and tagged the front-stretch wall to bring out a caution flag.
Putney shot the gap around Sean McCarthy and Taylor Sayers on the restart to take over second place. Putney set his sights on pole-sitter Dan Garrett Jr. and reached his passenger door with two circuits remaining. Garret slowed down behind a lapped car near the end and Putney grabbed the victory.
Despite Garrett’s desperate three-wide passing attempt, McCarthy used a late surge to take the second spot. Garrett settled for third. Sayers ended up fourth after Clay Badger was penalized for a last-lap incident. Paige Whittemore, Josh Vilbrin, Fleury, Jamie York, Albert Campbell and Ryan Foster completed the top-10.
NASCAR star Ryan Preece will invade Thunder Road on Thursday for the 42nd Governor’s Cup at 6:30 p.m. Preece will join the local Late Model drivers the 150-lap event. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks round out the card.
THUNDER ROAD SPEEDBOWL RESULTS
BARRE, VT
TRIPLE CROWN ROUND 2
FLYING TIGERS
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps 1. ( 1) #Tanner Woodard ( 68NH) , Waterbury Ctr., VT , 75 Laps 2. ( 8) Stephen Martin ( 9VT) , Craftsbury, Common, VT , 75 Laps 3. ( 6) Joel Hodgdon ( 36VT) , Craftsbury Common, VT , 75 Laps 4. ( 4) Robert Gordon ( 20VT) , Milton, VT , 75 Laps 5. ( 2) Logan Powers ( 31VT) , Middlesex, VT , 75 Laps 6. ( 12) Michael Martin ( 01VT) , Craftsbury, Common, VT , 75 Laps 7. ( 9) Jaden Perry ( 92VT) , Hardwick, VT , 75 Laps 8. ( 7) Kelsea Woodard ( 55VT) , Waterbury Ctr., VT , 75 Laps 9. ( 11) Derrick Calkins ( 15VT) , Hinesburg, VT , 75 Laps 10. ( 18) Jason Pelkey ( 64VT) , Barre, VT , 75 Laps 11. ( 16) Jason Woodard ( 68VT) , Waterbury Ctr., VT , 75 Laps 12. ( 20) Rich Lowrey ( 8NH) , South Hero, VT , 75 Laps 13. ( 19) Mike Billado ( 8VT) , Grand Isle, VT , 75 Laps 14. ( 21) #Justin Prescott ( 44VT) , Williston, VT , 75 Laps 15. ( 5) Joel Hodgdon ( 90VT) , Craftsbury Common, VT , 75 Laps 16. ( 17) Bryan Wall Jr. ( 77NH) , East Kingston, NH , 75 Laps 17. ( 15) Kevin Streeter ( 67VT) , Waitsfield, VT , 75 Laps 18. ( 23) Colin Cornell ( 54VT) , E. Burke, VT , 74 Laps 19. ( 10) Michael MacAskill ( 33VT) , Williamstown, VT , 74 Laps 20. ( 24) Jamon Perry ( 62NH) , Hardwick, VT , 73 Laps 21. ( 22) Phil Potvin ( 08VT) , Underhill, VT , 64 Laps 22. ( 14) Brandon Gray ( 00VT) , Thetford, VT , 63 Laps 23. ( 28) Chris Laforest ( 56VT) , Barre, VT , 53 Laps 24. ( 13) Keegan Lamson ( 55NH) , Berlin, VT , 37 Laps 25. ( 25) Jeff Oeschger ( 93FL) , Dover, FL , 36 Laps 26. ( 27) #JT Blanchard ( 66VT) , Graniteville, VT , 29 Laps 27. ( 26) Brian Delphia ( 25VT) , Duxbury, VT , 17 Laps DSQ ( 3) Sam Caron ( 07VT) , Milton, VT
LATE MODELS
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps 1. Christopher Pelkey ( 64VT) Graniteville, VT 2. Matthew Smith ( 04VT) Fairfax, VT 3. Boomer Morris ( 13VT) Barre, VT 4. Jason Corliss ( 66VT) Barre, VT 5. Scott Dragon ( 0VT) Milton, VT 6. Brendan Moodie ( 94VT) Wolcott, VT 7. Trampas Demers ( 85VT) Shelburne, VT 8. Kyle Pembroke ( 27VT) Montpelier, VT 9. #Cooper Bouchard ( 7VT) Hinesburg, VT 10. #Brandon Lanphear ( 16VT) Morrisville, VT 11. Darrell Morin ( 17VT) Westford, VT 12. Tyler Cahoon ( 38VT) Danville, VT 13. Marcel J. Gravel ( 86VT) Wolcott, VT 14. Stephen Donahue ( 2VT) Graniteville, VT 15. Eric Chase ( 40VT) Milton, VT 16. Phil Scott ( 14VT) Berlin, VT 17. Chip Grenier ( 62VT) Orange, VT 18. Chris Roberts ( 3ME) Washington, VT 19. Anthony Hill ( 8VT) Waterford, VT 20. Scott Coburn ( 72VT) Barre, VT 21. Trevor Lyman ( 25VT) Hinesburg, VT
STREET STOCKS
Pos., Start Pos., Driver, Car #, Hometown, Laps 1. #Tyler Whittemore ( 74) Barre, VT 2. Justin Blakey ( 17) Graniteville, VT 3. Kaiden Fisher ( 18) Shelburne, VT 4. #Trevor Jaques ( 57) Milton, VT 5. Thomas Smith ( 22) Williamstown, VT 6. Kyler Davis ( 68) Berlin, VT 7. Michael Gay ( 3) So. Burlington, VT 8. Scott Weston ( 04) Berlin, VT 9. Luke Peters ( 26) Groton, VT 10. Josh Lovely ( 54) Williamstown, VT 11. Thomas Peck ( 96) Waterbury, VT 12. Jamie Davis ( 43) Wolcott, VT 13. Jeffrey Martin ( 8) Barre, VT 14. Dean Switser Jr. ( 16) Waterford, VT 15. Kyle MacAskill ( 7) Williamstown, VT 16. James Dopp ( 0) Northfield, VT 17. #Todd Raymo ( 24) Swanton, VT 18. #Haidyn Pearce ( 2) Chelsea, VT 19. William Hennequin ( 47) Morrisville, VT 20. Christopher Davis ( 69) Berlin, VT 21. #Taylor Hoar ( 48) South Hero, VT 22. Kasey Collins ( 98) Barre, VT 23. Patrick Tibbetts ( 84) Barre, VT DNS Eric MacLaughlin ( 6) Milton, VT DNS #Jared Rouleau ( 60) Warren, VT
ROAD WARRIORS
