There are only three high school girls basketball players in Vermont who have reached the 2,000-point milestone during their career — Oxbow sisters Jade and Jasmyn Huntington and Windsor’s Candice Holiday.
Then, comes Thetford Academy’s Jolene Thurston with 1,964 points from 1993 through 1996.
Thurston could fill up a basket. She went on to Bates College in Lewiston, Maine and amassed 1,082 points.
Evidently, she can teach the game too.
Now, Jolene Cadwell, she has taken the reins of Thetford Academy, replacing the legendary Eric Ward, who died of cancer after last season.
Ward was the architect of a dynasty, guiding the Panthers to the final four at Barre Auditorium nine consecutive years and piloting them to the program’s first three state titles.
It appears the Panthers have not missed a beat under Cadwell and this week they make their first appearance in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
Thetford has two marquee games in January, the type of game that carries the “don’t miss” label. Both are on the road. The Panthers are at Windsor on Jan. 24 and make the trip to Barre to tangle with Spaulding on Jan. 31.
Windsor and Spaulding are both in this week’s rankings.
Castleton University women’s basketball coach Tim Barrett got to see Cadwell’s potential as a coach as far back as 2003 when she was helping out on his staff while teaching at nearby Fair Haven Union High School.
Barrett’s Spartans won a conference championship that year.
“It was a delight to have her. She had a lot to offer,” Barrett said. “She was very energetic and had a high basketball IQ.
“She also related very well to the players.”
Barrett saw Cadwell as recently as this past summer when she brought the Panthers to Castleton’s team camp.
“It sounds as though she is doing well and I’m not surprised,” Barrett said.
Division III has the earmarks of a very competitive tournament and it all should be exciting for Upper Valley fans with Windsor, Thetford and White River Valley among the red hot contenders in the division.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball.
Last week’s ranking is in parentheses and the rankings were constructed prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. CVU 6-0) (1) The 10-point victory over Rutland remains the closest call for the Redhawks.,They defeated Brattleboro and South Burlington by a combined score of 130-38 in their last two games.
2. North Country 10-0 (2) The Falcons are halfway to a perfect regular season.
3. Rutland 7-2 (3) The red hot Rutlanders take a six-game winning streak into Friday’s game at Mount Anthony. This is the best offensive team that coach Nate Bellomo has had. What is really impressive is the way they find the open man.
4. Fair Haven 9-0 (5) The Slaters just keep rolling. They methodically dissect defenses and Brittney Love, Lily Briggs, Kate Hadwen and Isabelle Cole can stick the 3-pointer.
5. St. Johnsbury 4-1 (4) The Hilltoppers only defeat was a close one against Rutland.
6. Essex 6-3 (7) The Hornets are gathering steam. They have double-digit victories over BFA-St. Albans and Mount Mansfield in the last two games.
7. Windsor 8-2 (6) The top-ranked Division III team in the power rankings has reeled off five straight wins since the narrow loss to New Hampshire neighbor Stevens High School.
8.West Rutland 9-0 (8) The Golden Horde played a very good Division III team in White River Valley on the road and got behind. They rallied and won by 17. Impressive.
9. Spaulding 8-1 (10) The Crimson Tide has won seven straight. The Tide is one of the threats in Division II with North Country and Fair Haven.
10. Thetford 6-2 (UR) The Panthers defeated Upper Valley rivals Hartford and Oxbow by a combined 153-63 in their last two games.
TOP FIVESDivision I — CVU 2. Rutland 3. St. Johnsbury 4. Essex 5. Burr and Burton Academy.
Division II — 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Spaulding 4. Lake Region 5. Harwood.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Thetford 3. Hazen 4. Peoples Academy 5. White River Valley.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Leland & Gray 3. Blue Mountain 4. Poultney 5. Arlington.
