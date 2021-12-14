MARSHFIELD, Mass. – Senior defenseman Morgan Taft and senior goalie Alexa Berg of the Norwich University women's ice hockey team earned New England Hockey Conference weekly honors.
Tefft was named the NEHC Player of the Week for the first time in her career, while Berg earned Goalie of the Week honors for the first time.
Tefft and Berg were both named to the Northfield Savings Bank East-West Hockey Classic All-Tournament team. They led the Cadets to a runner-up finish with a 1-1 record vs. two top-10 ranked teams.
Tefft scored a goal and had an assist in a 4-2 win over No. 8 Adrian College. Berg made the start in both games, recording 64 saves on 68 shots to lead the Cadets to a split. Berg tied her career high with 37 saves in a 2-1 loss to No. 4 Plattsburgh, which is the defending NCAA Division III national champion. Berg made 27 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over Adrian.
Tefft and Berg are the fourth and fifth NU women's ice hockey players to earn weekly recognition from the NEHC this season.
Norwich moved up to No. 7 in the latest USCHO.com National Poll. The Cadets wrapped up the first semester with a 7-3 overall record and are 6-0 in NEHC play. Norwich will open up the second semester by hosting William Smith on Jan. 7 before welcoming No. 4 Elmira on Jan. 8.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris honored
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Castleton University field hockey team's Emily Harris was named to the NFHCA Division III All-American Third Team, as announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Tuesday afternoon.
The sophomore is just the third Castleton field hockey player to be selected as an All-American, and the first since Rachel Preusser was named to the Second Team in 2013.
Harris had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Spartans, leading the nation in goals (30), goals per game (1.67), and points per game (3.56), while finishing second in the nation in total points (64).
In just 18 games, Harris set a new program record for goals in a single season, finished second in program history in single-season points per game average, and already ranks in the top-10 all-time for goals in the program.
Earlier this year, the sophomore was named to the NFHCA All-Region First Team, earned a spot on the All-LEC First Team and was named the LEC Rookie of the Year. Harris was the only member of the Little East Conference to be selected for an All-American team.
