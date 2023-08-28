BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont field hockey team suffered a 9-1 loss to eighth-ranked Syracuse on Sunday as the Catamounts wrapped up their season-opening weekend series.
Pieke van de Pas and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof each had hat-tricks to pace the 2-0 Orange. Sophia Lefranc scored the lone goals for the 1-1 Catamounts, snapping a 134-minute goalless streak for the Cats against the Orange. Vermont goalie Lauren Halenkamp posted a career-high five saves as she played all 60 minutes for the second game in a row.
"I think we were playing it pretty well toe-toe, really sticking to the game plan through two quarters - even into the start of the second half," UVM coach Kate Pfeifer said. "We started to struggle with our ability to play against and defend (the Syracuse pressure) and then we started chasing. And then we knew as soon as we started chasing, we were going to have trouble."
Van de Pas opened the scoring when she scored on an assist from Van den Nieuwenhof. With 30 seconds to go in the first quarter, Lefranc knotted the game when she scored off a cross from Alicia Battistelli.
The second quarter was relatively quiet until Willemijn Boogert scored on an assist from Van de Pas to give Syracuse the halftime lead. It didn't take long for the Orange offense to wake up in the third quarter, as goals from Van den Nieuwenhof, Van de Pas and Hattie Madden opened the floodgates. Syracuse extended its lead in the fourth quarter when Van de Pas and Van den Nieuwenhof completed hat tricks. Bo Madden also added a goal for the Orange.
The Catamounts will return to action on Friday when they host Lafayette at 3 p.m. The first 100 fans will receive a complimentary ticket to that evening's men's soccer game against Cornell. Friday's contest will air on AmericaEast.TV.