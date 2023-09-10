A trio of Central Vermonters sped to hard-earned victories during the penultimate points-counting races at Thunder Road.
Barre's Nick Sweet triumphed in the Late Model division to keep the multi-way championship battle super tight heading into the final event of the season. Northfield's Cooper French prevailed in the Flying Tigers competition, while East Montpelier's Cameron Powers placed first in the Street Stock feature.
With drivers attempting to complete races before rainy weather rolled in, Chris LaForest got the green-flag jump over Matt Ballard to lead the Flying Tiger field. In a shocking blow to the season standings, the right-front tire on the Sam Caron machine blew on the second lap and sent him pit-side without bringing out a caution. The first caution eventually flew for Robert Gordon’s similar tire issue, causing him to stop in turn three on lap 20. Logan Powers chose the outside lane on the restart, with French to his inside. French cleared Logan Powers on lap 24, resulting in a fierce two-by-two-by-two battle for second through seventh place. French sped away to earn the $1,000 winner's check and was followed by Cameron Ouellette, who held off Logan Powers by a fraction of a second.
Cameron Powers took the lead quickly at the start of the Street Stocks feature, which marked the final round of their 2023 Triple Crown series. Trevor Jaques led the Triple Crown standings by 10 points heading into the feature event. After a quick caution for debris on the fourth lap, Powers again took over the lead as Jaquesand top rookie Ryan Foster faced heavy mid-pack traffic. Jaques went into the spin cycle after coming down on Kyler Davis in turn one, giving the points lead to Dean Switser Jr.
While Switser made the charge toward the front of the pack, he was trailed closely by Kyler Davis before Juan Marshall spun into the turn-three apron to bring the final caution with four laps remaining. Powers maintained his speed at the end to claim the $500 top prize. His season-long rival, James Dopp, placed second in front of third-place finisher Tyler Whittemore.Switser Jr. captured the Street Stock Triple Crown.
Hinesburg’s Cooper Bouchard and New Hampshire driver Cody Schoolcraft brought the Late Models to the green flag in their 50-lap feature. With Sweet applying pressure from behind, Schoolcraft gave it his all to pass Bouchard as the two swapped the lead over and over again in the opening laps. A spin by Phil Scott and Darrell Morin brought out a caution flag on lap 12, with Schoolcraft and Bouchard again leading the double-file restart line. The restart was short-lived because Scott Coburn spun on the backstretch. This time, Sweet took over from his second-place position to grab the lead on lap 19. Ten laps later, Stephen Donahue began a serious challenge for the lead as he attempted to charge to the inside of Sweet.
While Donahue and Sweet battled up front, points leader Scott Dragon slipped backward on the outside groove mid-pack. As Donahue continued to stalk Sweet around the Speedbowl, the rain that had evaded the area finally reared its ugly head with a sudden and strong downpour descending on the Thunder Road property on lap 47. The Late Model event was halted but the results were official as Sweet took home the $1,500 first-place check. Donahue was the runner-up, while Kyle Pembroke rounded out the podium.
Thunder Road will roar back to life for Friday's Season Championship Night. The point battles are coming down to the wire for the Late Models, Flying Tigers and Street Stocks, while the Road Warriors will run double fetters.