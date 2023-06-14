KEENE, N.H. — Jackson Owen belted a three-run blast to right field with two outs in the sixth inning Tuesday, propelling the Keene Swamp Bats to a 7-4 victory over the Vermont Mountaineers.
Vermont falls to 4-3 after dropping its second divisional game in New England Collegiate Baseball League action. The Swamp Bats improve to 4-2 and move ahead of the Mountaineers in the standings.
Vermont failed score in the top of the first inning, squandering a golden opportunity after a runner reached third base. Keene jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Blake DeLamielleurs took a big cut at an 0-2 pitch with two out and sent the ball over the fence for a solo homer.
Pitcher Nathan Knowles settled down for Vermont in the next inning, striking out the next three batters he faced. He piled up six strikeouts through the first two innings.
The Swamp Bats tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. Aidan Corn ripped a single to center and moved to third on a one-out single by Braydan Horton. Corn scored on a wild pitch, while Horton moved to second. Vermont’s defense ended the threat a few minutes later to keep the deficit at 2-0.
Mountaineers two-year standout Santino Rosso belted his first home run of the season in the fourth inning. His blast to centerfield sliced the Keene lead in half. Vermont’s Brandon Butterworth singled before Marshall Toole reached base on a walk to put two runners on base with no outs. Nathan Goranson came up with the tying hit, going down the third base line with a single to score Butterworth from second.
The fifth inning didn’t feature any runs, even though both teams had chances to score. Vermont that took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Goranson singled with one out before pinch hitter Nathan Waugh advanced to first on a walk. After a pop up, TJ Williams came up with his first hit of the season with a timely two-out single to center. The base hit drove in Goranson from second base.
Keene regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. With a pair of runners on the corners, Owen homered to put the Swamp Bats on top 5-3. The home team tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning to build a 7-3 lead.
Knowles finished the night with eight strikeouts in three innings of work while giving up two runs. Nick McAuliffe suffered the loss, giving up three runs during one inning of work. Samuel Drumheller picked up the win for Keene in relief, going two-plus innings one the mound and striking out three batters.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Thursday with a 6:35 p.m. game against the North Shore Navigators at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass.