CRAFTSBURY - Two-time Olympic biathlete Susan Dunklee showed off her sharp shooting and superior speed while posting a 40-second victory during IBU Cup Team Trials.
The Barton native went 2-for-4 from the prone position and made all of her shots while standing to prevail in the 7.5-kilometer women's sprint event. The 35-year-old finished the multi-lap event in 20 minutes, 58.5 seconds, giving her lots of momentum as she prepares for the 2022 Winter Games from Feb. 4-20 in Beijing.
Dunklee placed seventh in the relay at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. She finished 13th in the relay at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.
The 2004 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate was the silver medalist in sprints during the 2020 world championships in Italy. She also claimed a silver medal by excelling in the mass-start event at 2017 world championships in Austria. The former Dartmouth star swept the sprint, pursuit and mass-start races during the 2018 and 2019 national championships. Her father Stan represented the U.S. in the 1976 and 1980 Olympics as a cross-country skier.
Reigning World Cup Nordic Combined champion Tara Geraghty-Moats was runner-up behind Dunklee in 21:38. The 28-year-old West Fairlee athlete made all of her shots in prone and converted one attempt while standing. Fellow Craftsbury standouts Kelsey Dickinson (fifth, 22:24.4) and Hallie Grossman (seventh, 22:53) were close behind.
Craftsbury's Luke Brown won the men's 10k sprint in 23:03.8. He went 4-for-4 at the shooting range for prone and made one attempt while standing. Teammates Carsen Campbell (fifth, 25:18.3) and Raleigh Goessling (sixth, 25:20.8) also delivered strong showings.
Athletes from across the country were attempting to qualifying for IBU Cup action Jan. 8-9 in Brezno-Osrblie, Slovakia. That event will be combined with a time trial as the final qualification events for Olympic Team selection.
Former Burke Mountain Academy Alpine standout Mikaela Shiffrin finished 0.75 off the winning pace to finish fifth during World Cup super-G action in France.
Another Olympic champ, Sofia Goggia, took home top honors to cap a dynamite weekend. The Itialian won her seventh straight downhill event Saturday. She is the only skier who has prevailed in multiple super-G events this season.
U.S. star Breezy Johnson finished ninth, trailing Goggia by 1.09 seconds. Johnson plead ninth during Saturday's downhill. Two women's giant slalom events are on tap Tuesday and Wednesday.
Starksboro's Ryan Cochran-Siegle was 27th in the men's Alpine skiing downhill race in Italy on Saturday, finishing in 2:04.09. Middlebury College product Erik Arvidsson was 59th. Cochran-Siegle was also 27th in a giant slalom race on Sunday in Alta Badia, Italy.
Stratton Mountain's Lindsey Jacobellis took fourth in the women's snowboard cross event on Saturday. American teammate Faye Gulini was second. Manchester Center's Alex Deibold was 32nd in Saturday's men's event.
Stratton Mountain T2 Elite Team skiers Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern took second in the women's cross-country team sprint finals on Sunday in Germany. The pair finished with a time of 15:46.92.
Diggins was eighth in the individual sprint Saturday and Kern was 22nd. On the men's side, Vermonter Ben Ogden was 51st.
Killington Mountain School product Hannah Soar was 10th in the women's dual moguls event on Saturday. North Americans had a strong day with three athlete in the top five, led by Kai Owens in third.
Soar took to Instagram after the competition on Saturday, letting her followers know she qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Stratton's Dylan Udolf was 52nd in the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom on Saturday in Italy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.